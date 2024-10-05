Zelensky to attend defence talks in Germany with Biden

KYIV: President Volodymyr Zelensky said Saturday he would attend an international meeting to discuss military support for Ukraine to be held in Germany next week.

The meeting at the US air base in Ramstein near Frankfurt is expected to bring together more than 50 of Ukraine’s allies, including US President Joe Biden.

“We are preparing for the 25th Ramstein meeting on October 12, which will be the first to take place at the leaders’ level,” he said on social media.

He would present “clear, concrete steps towards a just end of the war”, he said, adding that Russia could be stopped by “the determination of our partners and the strengthening of Ukraine”.

Zelensky also attended the last Ramstein meeting in September, pressing for more weapons to repel advancing Russian forces.

The gathering will come at a crucial juncture for Ukraine ahead of the US election next month, which could upend the support that Kyiv receives from its biggest backer.

Republican candidate Donald Trump has long been critical of the billions of dollars the United States has given to Ukraine and has echoed Russian talking points about the conflict.

Ukraine meanwhile has upped the pressure on its Western supporters for clearance to use donated long-range weapons to strike military targets deep inside Russia.

Russian forces have been advancing steadily in eastern Ukraine this year against outmanned and outgunned Ukrainian troops.

Zelensky in his daily address later on Saturday said he was aiming for “lasting peace and security”.

He added: “This is possible only on the basis of international law and without any trade in sovereignty or trade in territories.”

Kyiv’s troops were “demonstrating what Ukrainians can do when they have enough weapons and enough range” with long-range drone strikes on Russian military bases.

“We will convince our partners that our drones alone are not enough. More decisive steps are needed to bring the end of this war closer,” he said.