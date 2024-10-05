AGL 38.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.57%)
AIRLINK 142.98 Increased By ▲ 7.98 (5.91%)
BOP 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
CNERGY 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
DCL 7.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.4%)
DFML 44.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
DGKC 76.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.49%)
FCCL 26.95 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.26%)
FFBL 52.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1.83%)
FFL 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
HUBC 125.51 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (1.38%)
HUMNL 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
KEL 3.74 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
KOSM 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.87%)
MLCF 34.75 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.12%)
NBP 58.71 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.38%)
OGDC 154.50 Increased By ▲ 4.55 (3.03%)
PAEL 25.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.82%)
PIBTL 5.93 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.37%)
PPL 118.31 Increased By ▲ 6.66 (5.97%)
PRL 24.38 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.01%)
PTC 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.83%)
SEARL 56.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-1.56%)
TELE 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
TOMCL 34.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.46%)
TPLP 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.99%)
TREET 13.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.27%)
TRG 46.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.28%)
UNITY 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.31%)
WTL 1.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,822 Increased By 86.7 (0.99%)
BR30 26,723 Increased By 466.7 (1.78%)
KSE100 83,532 Increased By 810.2 (0.98%)
KSE30 26,710 Increased By 328 (1.24%)
Oct 05, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Iran FM renews call for Gaza, Lebanon ceasefires on Syria visit

AFP Published 05 Oct, 2024 05:45pm

DAMASCUS: Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi renewed his call for ceasefires in both Gaza and Lebanon on Saturday as he held talks with his country’s Syrian ally.

“The most important issue today is the ceasefire, especially in Lebanon and in Gaza,” he told reporters.

“There are initiatives in this regard, there have been consultations that we hope will be successful.”

Araghchi’s visit to Damascus, his first since he took office in August, comes almost a year after Palestinian group Hamas attacked Israel, triggering war in Gaza.

Israel military official says ‘preparing response’ to Iran attack

The conflict has also drawn in Iran’s Lebanese ally, Hezbollah and on September 23 Israel sharply intensified its campaign against Hezbollah.

“The purpose of my trip to Damascus is to continue consultations regarding the developments in the region,” Araghchi said.

His meetings in the Syrian capital follow a visit to Beirut Friday during which he voiced support for a truce in Lebanon acceptable to Hezbollah “simultaneously with a ceasefire in Gaza”.

Araghchi travelled to Damascus by air after Lebanon said an Israeli air strike on Friday severed the main international highway linking the two countries.

Israel said its strike was aimed at preventing the flow of weapons to Hezbollah from neighbouring Syria.

Iran has been a staunch ally of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad throughout the civil war that erupted in 2011 following the suppression of anti-government protests.

Syria Lebanon Hezbollah Gaza Israel Gaza conflict Gaza war Israel Hezbollah war Israel Gaza war Lebanon Israel border Hezbollah and Israel Gaza protest Lebanon crisis

Comments

200 characters

Iran FM renews call for Gaza, Lebanon ceasefires on Syria visit

Israel military official says ‘preparing response’ to Iran attack

Rangers have entered KP House in Islamabad to arrest CM Gandapur, claims PTI

Biden warns Israel against Iran oil strikes as war fears mount

Six soldiers martyred in exchange of fire with terrorists in North Waziristan

World Bank places Pakistan in 4th quintile

Gold price per tola decreases Rs700 in Pakistan

Key indicators showing a positive trajectory: govt

All set to export 0.1m tons of rice to Malaysia: Tarar

PR awards contract of Thar coal mines-Port Qasim rail line

A Hamas leader killed in Israeli strike on north Lebanon

Read more stories