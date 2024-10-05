AGL 38.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.57%)
AIRLINK 142.98 Increased By ▲ 7.98 (5.91%)
BOP 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
CNERGY 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
DCL 7.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.4%)
DFML 44.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
DGKC 76.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.49%)
FCCL 26.95 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.26%)
FFBL 52.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1.83%)
FFL 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
HUBC 125.51 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (1.38%)
HUMNL 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
KEL 3.74 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
KOSM 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.87%)
MLCF 34.75 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.12%)
NBP 58.71 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.38%)
OGDC 154.50 Increased By ▲ 4.55 (3.03%)
PAEL 25.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.82%)
PIBTL 5.93 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.37%)
PPL 118.31 Increased By ▲ 6.66 (5.97%)
PRL 24.38 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.01%)
PTC 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.83%)
SEARL 56.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-1.56%)
TELE 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
TOMCL 34.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.46%)
TPLP 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.99%)
TREET 13.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.27%)
TRG 46.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.28%)
UNITY 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.31%)
WTL 1.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,822 Increased By 86.7 (0.99%)
BR30 26,723 Increased By 466.7 (1.78%)
KSE100 83,532 Increased By 810.2 (0.98%)
KSE30 26,710 Increased By 328 (1.24%)
Oct 05, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Israel military official says ‘preparing response’ to Iran attack

AFP Published October 5, 2024 Updated October 5, 2024 06:01pm

OCCUPIED JERUSALEM: An Israeli official told AFP on Saturday that the military is “preparing a response” to the Iranian missile barrage that targeted Israel earlier this week.

“The IDF (Israeli military) is preparing a response to the unprecedented and unlawful Iranian attack on Israeli civilians and Israel,” the military official said on condition of anonymity as he was not authorised to speak publicly on issue.

He did not elaborate on the nature or timing of the response.

Israel’s left-leaning newspaper Haaretz, quoting the military, reported that the military’s response will be “significant”.

“The IDF is preparing for a significant strike in Iran following this week’s missile attack from Tehran,” the newspaper reported.

Iran says attack on Israel is over as fears grow of wider conflict

“The military does not rule out the possibility that Iran may launch missiles at Israeli territory again after the Israeli attack,” it added.

On October 1, Iran launched around 200 missiles at Israel, its second direct attack on the country in less than six months.

Most of the missiles were intercepted by Israel’s aerial defence system, while some hit military bases but did not cause major damage or casualties.

Iran said the missiles were launched to avenge the assassination of Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah who was killed by an Israeli air strike in the Lebanese capital on September 27.

Iran’s missile attack was also in response to the death of the former political head of Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh, who was killed in Tehran on July 31.

Both Iran and Hamas blame Israel for Haniyeh’s killing. Israel has not commented on his death.

Israel Iran Israeli airstrikes Israel iran Israeli airstrike Iranian attack Israeli Lebanon

Comments

200 characters

Israel military official says ‘preparing response’ to Iran attack

Rangers have entered KP House in Islamabad to arrest CM Gandapur, claims PTI

Biden warns Israel against Iran oil strikes as war fears mount

Six soldiers martyred in exchange of fire with terrorists in North Waziristan

World Bank places Pakistan in 4th quintile

Gold price per tola decreases Rs700 in Pakistan

Key indicators showing a positive trajectory: govt

All set to export 0.1m tons of rice to Malaysia: Tarar

PR awards contract of Thar coal mines-Port Qasim rail line

A Hamas leader killed in Israeli strike on north Lebanon

Read more stories