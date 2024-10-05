Recorder headlines

|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Oct 4
|
277.65
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Oct 4
|
277.45
|
USD to Japanese Yen / Oct 5
|
148.70
|
USD to Swiss Franc / Oct 5
|
0.86
|
Pound Sterling to USD / Oct 5
|
1.31
|
Euro to USD / Oct 5
|
1.10
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / Oct 5
|
5,751.07
|
India Sensex / Oct 5
|
81,688.45
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Oct 5
|
38,635.62
|
Nasdaq / Oct 5
|
18,137.85
|
Hang Seng / Oct 5
|
22,736.87
|
FTSE 100 / Oct 5
|
8,280.63
|
Dow Jones / Oct 5
|
42,352.75
|
Germany DAX 30 / Oct 5
|
19,120.93
|Item
|Value
|
Petrol/Litre / Oct 5
|
247.03
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / Oct 5
|
74.38
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / Oct 5
|
18,285
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / Oct 5
|
237,401.20
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / Oct 5
|
2,653.60
|
Diesel/Litre / Oct 5
|
246.29
|Stock
|Price
|
786 Invest Ltd / Oct 5
786 Investments Limited(786)
|
5
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
AL-Abbas Sugar / Oct 5
Al-Abbas Sugar Mills Limited(AABS)
|
585
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Agro Allianz / Oct 5
Agro Allianz Limited(AAL)
|
16
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
AL-Abid Silk / Oct 5
Al-Abid Silk Mills Limited(AASM)
|
3.49
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Ali Asghar / Oct 5
Ali Asghar Textile Mills Limited(AATM)
|
2.07
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Allied Bank / Oct 5
Allied Bank Limited(ABL)
|
87.10
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Abbott Lab. / Oct 5
Abbott Laboratories (Pakistan) Limited(ABOT)
|
499.34
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Abson Ind. / Oct 5
Abson Industries Limited(ABSON)
|
2.50
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Alfalah ETF. / Oct 5
Alfalah Consumer Index ETF.(ACIETF)
|
9.84
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
P.I.A.C.(A) / Oct 5
Pakistan International Airlines Corp(PIAA)
|
47,200,500
▲ 0.00
|
Cnergyico PK / Oct 5
Cnergyico PK Limited(CNERGY)
|
29,719,327
▲ 0.00
|
Pak Petroleum / Oct 5
Pakistan Petroleum Limited(PPL)
|
21,170,581
▲ 0.00
|
Pak Refinery / Oct 5
Pakistan Refinery Limited(PRL)
|
16,965,134
▲ 0.00
|
The Searle Co. / Oct 5
The Searle Company Limited(SEARL)
|
15,793,227
▲ 0.00
|
P.T.C.L. / Oct 5
Pakistan Telecommunication Company Ltd(PTC)
|
15,054,641
▲ 0.00
|
K-Electric Ltd. / Oct 5
K-Electric Limited(KEL)
|
14,145,556
▲ 0.00
|
WorldCall Telecom / Oct 5
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
13,158,668
▲ 0.00
|
Telecard Limited / Oct 5
Telecard Limited(TELE)
|
12,358,668
▲ 0.00
Comments