Oct 05, 2024

Malaysian PM meets COAS

Nuzhat Nazar Published 05 Oct, 2024 06:43am
Photo: APP
Photo: APP

ISLAMABAD: Malaysian Prime Minister Dato' Seri Anwar Ibrahim, met with General Syed Asim Munir, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) of Pakistan, to discuss key issues related to bilateral strategic interests, regional security, and defense cooperation.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Ibrahim commended the Pakistan Armed Forces for their role in ensuring regional peace and stability.

He recognised their professionalism and sacrifices in the fight against terrorism.

The Malaysian prime minister emphasised the need to strengthen bilateral ties, particularly, in the area of military relations, between the two brotherly nations.

He extended an invitation to General Munir to visit Malaysia to continue fostering these military relations.

General Munir thanked Prime Minister Ibrahim for the invitation and expressed his appreciation for the successful visit to Pakistan.

He noted that the visit would further enhance the enduring and historic relationship between the two countries and their militaries.

In addition, the COAS attended the Investiture Ceremony and State Banquet held in honour of the Malaysian prime minister at the Presidency, further marking the significance of the visit in strengthening Pakistan-Malaysia relations.

