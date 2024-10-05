Chinese envoy, minister discuss key strategic initiatives

ISLAMABAD: The Chinese Ambassador and the Minister for Planning discussed key strategic initiatives between the two countries, with a focus on the upcoming visit of Chinese Premier Li Qiang in Pakistan.

Both leaders emphasised that the visit presents a strategic opportunity to further deepen bilateral cooperation and achieve meaningful outcomes. To ensure the success of this visit, both sides agreed to establish a dedicated working group that will focus specifically on aligning and maximising the outcomes of the prime minister’s visit.

The Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan, Jiang Zaidong, called on the Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Ahsan Iqbal, on Friday, ahead of the upcoming historic visit of Chinese Premier Li Qiang, marking a significant milestone in China-Pakistan relations after 11 years.

Ambassador Zaidong expressed his satisfaction with Pakistan’s economic growth, policy continuity, business environment, and security. He praised the progress made under the current government. "Pakistan’s GDP grew from 0.9 per cent last fiscal year to 2.8 per cent this year, and we foresee it reaching 3.2 per cent in the upcoming fiscal year. The improvement in foreign exchange reserves is also a positive sign for Pakistan’s economy. These are remarkable achievements under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his cabinet," the ambassador stated.

The ambassador also acknowledged Minister Iqbal for his continuous support and dedication towards advancing CPEC.

Both leaders recognised the significant progress made on these initiatives and reaffirmed their commitment to ensuring their timely completion. They shared a common vision for the future, emphasising the importance of long-term, sustainable cooperation that will benefit both nations.

During the discussion, Minister Iqbal praised China's unwavering support in Pakistan's development journey, particularly, in infrastructure, energy, and industrialisation. He highlighted the strategic importance of CPEC for Pakistan's economic revival and regional connectivity. The minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to providing all necessary facilitation to ensure the smooth execution of ongoing projects.

Minister Iqbal also stressed that Pakistan remains focused on overcoming economic challenges through long-term partnerships that promote inclusive growth. He assured the ambassador that any obstacles impeding the progress of critical projects would be addressed on a priority basis to ensure their timely completion.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024