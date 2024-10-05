Chinese envoy, minister discuss key strategic initiatives

ISLAMABAD: The Chinese Ambassador and the Minister for Planning discussed key strategic initiatives between the two countries, with a focus on the upcoming visit of Chinese Premier Li Qiang in Pakistan.

Both leaders emphasised that the visit presents a strategic opportunity to further deepen bilateral cooperation and achieve meaningful outcomes. To ensure the success of this visit, both sides agreed to establish a dedicated working group that will focus specifically on aligning and maximising the outcomes of the prime minister’s visit.

The Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan, Jiang Zaidong, called on the Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Ahsan Iqbal, on Friday, ahead of the upcoming historic visit of Chinese Premier Li Qiang, marking a significant milestone in China-Pakistan relations after 11 years.

Ambassador Zaidong expressed his satisfaction with Pakistan’s economic growth, policy continuity, business environment, and security. He praised the progress made under the current government. “Pakistan’s GDP grew from 0.9 per cent last fiscal year to 2.8 per cent this year, and we foresee it reaching 3.2 per cent in the upcoming fiscal year.

