AGL 38.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.57%)
AIRLINK 142.98 Increased By ▲ 7.98 (5.91%)
BOP 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
CNERGY 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
DCL 7.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.4%)
DFML 44.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
DGKC 76.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.49%)
FCCL 26.95 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.26%)
FFBL 52.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1.83%)
FFL 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
HUBC 125.51 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (1.38%)
HUMNL 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
KEL 3.74 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
KOSM 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.87%)
MLCF 34.75 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.12%)
NBP 58.71 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.38%)
OGDC 154.50 Increased By ▲ 4.55 (3.03%)
PAEL 25.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.82%)
PIBTL 5.93 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.37%)
PPL 118.31 Increased By ▲ 6.66 (5.97%)
PRL 24.38 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.01%)
PTC 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.83%)
SEARL 56.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-1.56%)
TELE 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
TOMCL 34.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.46%)
TPLP 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.99%)
TREET 13.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.27%)
TRG 46.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.28%)
UNITY 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.31%)
WTL 1.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,822 Increased By 86.7 (0.99%)
BR30 26,723 Increased By 466.7 (1.78%)
KSE100 83,532 Increased By 810.2 (0.98%)
KSE30 26,710 Increased By 328 (1.24%)
Oct 05, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-10-05

Chinese envoy, minister discuss key strategic initiatives

Naveed Butt Published 05 Oct, 2024 06:43am

ISLAMABAD: The Chinese Ambassador and the Minister for Planning discussed key strategic initiatives between the two countries, with a focus on the upcoming visit of Chinese Premier Li Qiang in Pakistan.

Both leaders emphasised that the visit presents a strategic opportunity to further deepen bilateral cooperation and achieve meaningful outcomes. To ensure the success of this visit, both sides agreed to establish a dedicated working group that will focus specifically on aligning and maximising the outcomes of the prime minister’s visit.

The Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan, Jiang Zaidong, called on the Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Ahsan Iqbal, on Friday, ahead of the upcoming historic visit of Chinese Premier Li Qiang, marking a significant milestone in China-Pakistan relations after 11 years.

Ambassador Zaidong expressed his satisfaction with Pakistan’s economic growth, policy continuity, business environment, and security. He praised the progress made under the current government. “Pakistan’s GDP grew from 0.9 per cent last fiscal year to 2.8 per cent this year, and we foresee it reaching 3.2 per cent in the upcoming fiscal year.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Chinese ambassador Ahsan iqbal Li Qiang

Comments

200 characters

Chinese envoy, minister discuss key strategic initiatives

Key indicators showing a positive trajectory: govt

All set to export 0.1m tons of rice to Malaysia: Tarar

PR awards contract of Thar coal mines-Port Qasim rail line

Rebasing of electricity tariffs likely from Jan 1

KE, AGP at odds over ‘subsidy data’ issue

Weekly SPI inflation up 0.44pc

Police clash with PTI activists; IK’s 2 sisters arrested

Reinforcement ahead of SCO moot: Military units sent to Islamabad from KP

Dispute arises between FBR, AJ&K

US rallies partners to tackle drug-resistant typhoid outbreak in Sindh

Read more stories