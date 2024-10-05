AGL 38.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.57%)
AIRLINK 142.98 Increased By ▲ 7.98 (5.91%)
BOP 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
CNERGY 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
DCL 7.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.4%)
DFML 44.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
DGKC 76.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.49%)
FCCL 26.95 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.26%)
FFBL 52.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1.83%)
FFL 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
HUBC 125.51 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (1.38%)
HUMNL 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
KEL 3.74 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
KOSM 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.87%)
MLCF 34.75 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.12%)
NBP 58.71 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.38%)
OGDC 154.50 Increased By ▲ 4.55 (3.03%)
PAEL 25.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.82%)
PIBTL 5.93 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.37%)
PPL 118.31 Increased By ▲ 6.66 (5.97%)
PRL 24.38 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.01%)
PTC 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.83%)
SEARL 56.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-1.56%)
TELE 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
TOMCL 34.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.46%)
TPLP 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.99%)
TREET 13.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.27%)
TRG 46.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.28%)
UNITY 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.31%)
WTL 1.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,822 Increased By 86.7 (0.99%)
BR30 26,723 Increased By 466.7 (1.78%)
KSE100 83,532 Increased By 810.2 (0.98%)
KSE30 26,710 Increased By 328 (1.24%)
Oct 05, 2024
Markets Print 2024-10-05

Nikkei heads for weekly drop as Ishiba rattles markets

Reuters Published 05 Oct, 2024 06:43am

SYDNEY: Japanese stocks headed for their steepest weekly fall in a month on Friday as Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba’s seemingly shifting stance on interest rates unsettled investors and roiled the yen.

Though the Nikkei rose 0.5% at 38,732 in morning trade and had bounced on Thursday, it was 2.8% lower on the week. The broader Topix was up 0.6% to 2,699 on Friday and down about 1.5% this week. Ishiba, an erstwhile critic of the Bank of Japan’s aggressive monetary policy easing, won the backing of his ruling Liberal Democratic Party last week and set off a surge in the yen. That has reversed since he struck a dovish tone this week, saying Japan is not in an environment for an additional rate hikes. He is due to make a policy speech at 0500 GMT.

However, the losses in stocks, which tend to move in the opposite direction to the currency, have not fully recovered.

“We wonder if Prime Minister Ishiba’s comment reflects his inexperience in communicating with financial markets or a desire to stabilise markets ahead of the Oct. 27 election,” said Commonwealth Bank of Australia strategist Joe Capurso.

interest rates Japanese stocks

