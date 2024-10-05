Gandapur gets transit bail in two cases

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Friday granted protective bail to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur. Gandapur was granted transit bail in two cases.

As per details, the plea was heard by a two-member bench of Peshawar High Court comprising Justice Syed Arshad Ali and Justice Waqar Ahmed and approved the one-month plea of Ali Amin Gandapur. Gandapur moved Peshawar High Court for transit bail in cases registered against him in Islamabad.

CM Gandapur stated in his plea that he wanted to appear before the court but he might get arrested before his appearance at the court.

He urged the court to fix the plea for hearing today and approve his transit bail in order to appear before the court.

Earlier, Anti-Terrorism Court in Islamabad issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Ali Amin Gandapur in a case registered at Police Station I-9 under terrorism sections.

The court rejected Gandapur’s pre-arrest bail application and ordered him to appear before the court. Gandapur’s lawyer, Raja Zuhor Hasan, appeared in court and requested an exemption from his appearance, which the court denied.

The prosecutor argued that Gandapur had consistently violated the law, and the court took notice of his conduct.

Earlier, speaking to the media before departure to Islamabad, Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur, announced on Friday that all preparations for today’s protest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) at D-Chowk in Islamabad are complete.

