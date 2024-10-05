Govt to observe ‘Solidarity Day with Palestine’ on 7th

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Friday decided to observe a “Day of Solidarity with Palestine” across the country on October 7 to stand against the brutalities faced by innocent Palestinian men, women, and children at the hands of Israel.

The decision was taken by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif after a meeting with Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and a delegation of Jamaat-e-Islami led by its Ameer Hafiz Naeemur Rehman, at the Prime Minister’s House.

During the meeting, the political parties decided to express solidarity with Gaza and the Palestinians on a national level. On October 7, nationwide gatherings and seminars will be held to show solidarity with the Palestinian people and to protest against the ongoing Israeli aggression. This was agreed upon in the meeting.

The participants of the meeting resolved to raise their voice against the ongoing oppression of innocent people in Gaza and Palestine and to support their Palestinian brothers and sisters.

It was also decided to convene an All Parties Conference, hosted by the prime minister, to discuss the issue.

The meeting also approved to form a committee for organizing the Day of Solidarity with Palestine and the All Parties Conference. The committee will include Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Sherry Rehman, Khawaja Saad Rafique, and Nayyar Bukhari.

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will attend the All Parties Conference.

Bilawal extended full support for observing the Day of Solidarity, condemning the ongoing oppression of innocent Muslims in Palestine and Gaza.

The meeting also praised Jamaat-e-Islami’s stance in solidarity with the innocent Palestinians in Gaza and Palestine.

