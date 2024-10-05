Post-monsoon rains expected in upper regions today

KARACHI: The first post-monsoon rainy spell is set to bring thunder and strong winds to the country’s upper regions from today through Tuesday, the Met Office said on Friday, issuing a cautionary alert for citizens.

It said that a westerly wave, which is likely to enter the upper parts of the country on October 5, may produce rain with isolated downpours, hailstorm, windstorm and thunderstorm till Tuesday, October 8.

The fresh spell is likely to drench Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Battagram, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Buner, Malakand, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Peshawar, Swabi, Charsadda and Nowshera from today till October 8.

It may further advance to stay over Mardan, Kurram, Orakzai, Kohat, Hangu, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Waziristan and Dera Ismail Khan till Monday, October 7. The spell is expected to continue in occasional gaps.

The new weather system is likely to prevail Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Murree, Galliyat, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Lahore, Kasur, Okara, Sheikhupura, Sialkot, Narowal, Hafizabad, Wazirabad, Khushab, Sargodha, Mianwali, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Chiniot, Faisalabad on October 5 and 7 to 8.

Intermittent spells of rain are expected to affect Sahiwal, Pakpattan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Layyah, and Bhakkar from October 6 to Tuesday, while Quetta, Zhob, Barkhan, Lasbela, Panjgur, and Awaran will experience rainfall from October 6 to Monday.

Neelum Valley, Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, Mirpur, Diamir, Astore, Skardu, Gilgit, Hunza, Ghanche, Shigar are likely to see rains from today till Tuesday.

Weather in Sindh may remain hot over the period.

Moderate to heavy rainfall is expected to increase water flow in local nullahs and streams across Murree, Galliyat, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Kohistan, Chitral, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, Dir, Swat, Malakand, Shangla, Bajaur, Mohmand, and Khyber during the forecast period.

Landslides may disrupt roads in the vulnerable points of upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during the forecast period.

Windstorm and lightning may affect weak structures like roof, wall of Katcha houses, electric poles, bill boards, vehicles, and solar panels; etc.

Farmers are advised to manage their activities keeping in view the weather forecast. Travellers and tourists are advised to remain extra cautious and manage their travelling according to weather conditions and avoid any untoward situation during the wet spell.

All concerned authorities are advised to remain “alert” and take necessary measures to avoid any untoward situation, the Met said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024