WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== Oct 4, 2024 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 3-Oct-24 2-Oct-24 01-Oct-24 30-Sep-24 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.105135 Euro 0.820947 0.821029 0.820889 0.825437 Japanese yen 0.005058 0.005154 0.00514 0.005168 U.K. pound 0.975595 0.984663 0.986645 0.988409 U.S. dollar 0.743679 0.741603 0.740474 0.737261 Algerian dinar 0.005598 0.00559 0.005592 0.00558 Australian dollar 0.510536 0.510223 0.513 0.511069 Botswana pula 0.056371 0.056362 Brazilian real 0.135829 0.135339 Brunei dollar 0.574225 0.576226 0.575617 0.575715 Canadian dollar 0.549702 0.548337 Chilean peso 0.000819 0.000823 0.000825 0.000823 Czech koruna 0.032379 0.032431 0.032463 0.032774 Danish krone 0.110054 0.110068 0.110072 0.110708 Indian rupee 0.008859 0.008835 0.008799 Israeli New Shekel 0.198945 0.198723 Korean won 0.000567 0.000559 Kuwaiti dinar 2.43029 2.42778 2.41923 Malaysian ringgit 0.176436 0.178163 0.177678 0.179491 Mauritian rupee 0.015991 0.015901 0.016007 0.015997 Mexican peso 0.03825 0.037531 New Zealand dollar 0.464502 0.466394 0.46972 0.469082 Norwegian krone 0.070333 0.069979 0.070163 Omani rial 1.93415 1.92875 1.92581 1.91745 Peruvian sol 0.199481 0.199098 Philippine peso 0.013193 0.013219 0.013191 Polish zloty 0.190927 0.191174 0.191882 0.193036 Qatari riyal 0.204307 0.203737 0.203427 0.202544 Russian ruble 0.007847 0.007932 0.007909 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.198314 0.197761 0.19746 0.196603 Singapore dollar 0.574225 0.576226 0.575617 0.575715 South African rand 0.042918 0.042662 0.042854 0.04308 Swedish krona 0.07226 0.072341 0.072552 0.073048 Swiss franc 0.874402 0.87412 0.874386 0.873273 Thai baht 0.022505 0.022739 0.02281 0.022854 Trinidadian dollar 0.109781 0.109402 U.A.E. dirham 0.202499 0.201934 0.201627 0.200752 Uruguayan peso 0.017679 0.017706 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

