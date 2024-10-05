WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
Oct 4, 2024
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
Currency 3-Oct-24 2-Oct-24 01-Oct-24 30-Sep-24
Chinese yuan 0.105135
Euro 0.820947 0.821029 0.820889 0.825437
Japanese yen 0.005058 0.005154 0.00514 0.005168
U.K. pound 0.975595 0.984663 0.986645 0.988409
U.S. dollar 0.743679 0.741603 0.740474 0.737261
Algerian dinar 0.005598 0.00559 0.005592 0.00558
Australian dollar 0.510536 0.510223 0.513 0.511069
Botswana pula 0.056371 0.056362
Brazilian real 0.135829 0.135339
Brunei dollar 0.574225 0.576226 0.575617 0.575715
Canadian dollar 0.549702 0.548337
Chilean peso 0.000819 0.000823 0.000825 0.000823
Czech koruna 0.032379 0.032431 0.032463 0.032774
Danish krone 0.110054 0.110068 0.110072 0.110708
Indian rupee 0.008859 0.008835 0.008799
Israeli New Shekel 0.198945 0.198723
Korean won 0.000567 0.000559
Kuwaiti dinar 2.43029 2.42778 2.41923
Malaysian ringgit 0.176436 0.178163 0.177678 0.179491
Mauritian rupee 0.015991 0.015901 0.016007 0.015997
Mexican peso 0.03825 0.037531
New Zealand dollar 0.464502 0.466394 0.46972 0.469082
Norwegian krone 0.070333 0.069979 0.070163
Omani rial 1.93415 1.92875 1.92581 1.91745
Peruvian sol 0.199481 0.199098
Philippine peso 0.013193 0.013219 0.013191
Polish zloty 0.190927 0.191174 0.191882 0.193036
Qatari riyal 0.204307 0.203737 0.203427 0.202544
Russian ruble 0.007847 0.007932 0.007909
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.198314 0.197761 0.19746 0.196603
Singapore dollar 0.574225 0.576226 0.575617 0.575715
South African rand 0.042918 0.042662 0.042854 0.04308
Swedish krona 0.07226 0.072341 0.072552 0.073048
Swiss franc 0.874402 0.87412 0.874386 0.873273
Thai baht 0.022505 0.022739 0.02281 0.022854
Trinidadian dollar 0.109781 0.109402
U.A.E. dirham 0.202499 0.201934 0.201627 0.200752
Uruguayan peso 0.017679 0.017706
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
