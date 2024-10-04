AGL 38.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.57%)
Oct 04, 2024
Life & Style

Bruce Springsteen backs Kamala Harris in latest celebrity endorsement

Reuters Published 04 Oct, 2024 06:41pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Rocker Bruce Springsteen endorsed Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris on Thursday for the Nov. 5 election, becoming the latest celebrity to back the U.S. vice president against Republican former President Donald Trump.

Harris has already been endorsed by some big Hollywood names and celebrities, ranging from legendary actress Meryl Streep to comedian Chris Rock and former talk show host Oprah Winfrey. Last month, pop megastar Taylor Swift endorsed Harris.

“Donald Trump is the most dangerous candidate for president in my lifetime,” the “Born in the U.S.A.” and “Born to Run” singer said on Instagram.

“On the other hand, Kamala Harris and Tim Walz are committed to a vision of this country that respects and includes everyone, regardless of class, religion, race, your political point of view or sexual identity,” Springsteen said, naming Harris’ running mate, the governor of Minnesota. “And they want to grow our economy in a way that benefits all, not just a few - like me - on top,” he added.

Taylor Swift endorses Kamala Harris for president

The New Jersey native, nicknamed “The Boss”, has picked up 20 Grammy awards and an Oscar. He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1999.

Springsteen, 75, has long been an outspoken supporter of Democratic politics, campaigning for former President Barack Obama and backing then-Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election.

Many Hollywood actors, producers and filmmakers have said they viewed Harris, a native Californian, as their hometown candidate in the race against Trump, which polls show to be tight.

Few of the North Carolina victims of Hurricane Helene will have help from federal insurance to rebuild.

Kamala Harris joins Oprah Winfrey in emotional campaign event

In some Democratic circles, there has been concern that too many celebrity supporters could fuel a backlash. Some felt Hillary Clinton, who lost the 2016 election to Trump, created an image of elitism with a long parade of stars campaigning for her.

