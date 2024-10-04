AGL 38.77 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.96%)
AIRLINK 143.40 Increased By ▲ 8.40 (6.22%)
BOP 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
CNERGY 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
DCL 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.53%)
DFML 44.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.22%)
DGKC 76.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.05%)
FCCL 26.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.64%)
FFBL 51.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-1.85%)
FFL 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.7%)
HUBC 124.65 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.69%)
HUMNL 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.11%)
KEL 3.73 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
MLCF 33.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.3%)
NBP 58.75 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.44%)
OGDC 153.80 Increased By ▲ 3.85 (2.57%)
PAEL 25.10 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.62%)
PIBTL 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.85%)
PPL 117.50 Increased By ▲ 5.85 (5.24%)
PRL 24.22 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.34%)
PTC 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.65%)
SEARL 56.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.23%)
TELE 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
TOMCL 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1%)
TPLP 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.71%)
TREET 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.13%)
TRG 46.30 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.15%)
UNITY 25.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.69%)
WTL 1.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,779 Increased By 43.5 (0.5%)
BR30 26,574 Increased By 318.3 (1.21%)
KSE100 83,167 Increased By 444.8 (0.54%)
KSE30 26,552 Increased By 170 (0.64%)
Oct 04, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

London stocks open higher on energy boost

Reuters Published 04 Oct, 2024 02:07pm

The continued rise in energy stocks lifted UK shares at the open on Friday, but not by enough to prevent a weekly decline that was sparked by an escalation in the Middle East conflict.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 was up 0.1% by 0720 GMT, while the mid-cap FTSE 250 moved 0.4% higher.

However, both indexes look set to register weekly declines of 0.4% and about 2%, respectively.

Heavyweight oil and gas shares advanced 0.8%, rising for the sixth consecutive session in tandem with oil prices as the Middle East conflict raised worries about disrupting supply.

The personal goods index led sectoral gains with a 2% rise, while the broader aerospace and defence index was the bottom performer, losing 0.5%.

FTSE 100 rises on upbeat energy, metal stocks

Among individual stocks, Watches of Switzerland Group added 1.9% on its plan to buy Hodinkee, a digital content provider for luxury watch enthusiasts.

In terms of economic data, the US nonfarm payrolls report due later will take centre stage later in the day, though recent data showing continued strength in the labour market and impressive services sector activity implies there is little to be nervous about heading into the release.

FTSE 100 index

Comments

200 characters

London stocks open higher on energy boost

Privatisation of PIA: Plan faces slowing momentum on queries by bidders

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

PTI protest: PIA says all domestic, international flights operational today

KSE-100 crosses 83k for first time on banking, oil & gas sector rally

Internet loadshedding?: users report disruption in WhatsApp services on mobile broadband in Pakistan

Air Link CEO confirms company has imported 2 units of Xiaomi SU7, but talk of assembly plant premature

Oil prices flat as Middle East conflict counters ample supply outlook

COAS Munir, Malaysian PM Ibrahim discuss regional security, defence cooperation

IPPs talks status remains under wraps

Provident Funds: Profit rate fixed at 13.97pc per annum

Read more stories