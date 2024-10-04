Employee at Russia-controlled nuclear plant killed in car bomb, say investigators

MOSCOW: An employee at the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine was killed on Friday morning in a car bomb attack, Russian investigators said.

The power plant in a statement accused the Ukrainian authorities of orchestrating the murder.

There was no immediate comment from Ukraine.

Overnight fires put out at two Russian fuel depots, say regional officials

The Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, the largest in Europe, has been controlled by Russian forces since March 2022 and is close to the frontline between the two sides.