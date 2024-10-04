AGL 38.77 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.96%)
AIRLINK 143.40 Increased By ▲ 8.40 (6.22%)
BOP 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
CNERGY 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
DCL 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
DFML 44.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.34%)
DGKC 76.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.16%)
FCCL 26.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.64%)
FFBL 52.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1.83%)
FFL 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.7%)
HUBC 124.65 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.69%)
HUMNL 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.11%)
KEL 3.73 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
MLCF 33.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.45%)
NBP 58.75 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.44%)
OGDC 153.80 Increased By ▲ 3.85 (2.57%)
PAEL 25.10 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.62%)
PIBTL 5.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.68%)
PPL 117.50 Increased By ▲ 5.85 (5.24%)
PRL 24.22 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.34%)
PTC 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.65%)
SEARL 56.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.21%)
TELE 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
TOMCL 34.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.71%)
TPLP 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.71%)
TREET 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.13%)
TRG 46.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.17%)
UNITY 25.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.69%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 8,786 Increased By 50.2 (0.57%)
BR30 26,604 Increased By 347.7 (1.32%)
KSE100 83,132 Increased By 410.3 (0.5%)
KSE30 26,552 Increased By 170 (0.64%)
Oct 04, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Asian FX dip as Mideast tensions occupy centre-stage

Reuters Published 04 Oct, 2024 12:02pm

Emerging Asian currencies slipped on Friday, with the South Korean won and the Taiwan dollar weakening the most, while shares traded mixed as geopolitical tensions in the Middle East clouded investor sentiment.

The dollar was on the front foot, as the prospect of Israel retaliating for Tehran’s largest ever assault prompted safe-haven inflows, while the likelihood of another outsized rate cut will be assessed following a key jobs report later on Friday.

Investors are now pricing in a near 32% chance of a 50 basis point cut in November, down about 49% last week, according to a CME FedWatch tool.

“Despite a boost for risk assets emanating from the Fed’s 50bp cut and China stimulus, rising geopolitical risks and higher oil prices may act as a stumbling block,” analysts at Barclays wrote.

“In the event of a supply shock that sends oil prices up by around 20% it would send the USD higher against EM currencies, especially the KRW,” they added.

Rising oil prices are detrimental for emerging Asian currencies, except Malaysia, as they weigh on the current account deficits of these nations, which are net oil importers.

The South Korean won led losses, dipping as much as 0.9% and poised for its worst session since early August.

Other currencies such as Malaysian ringgit, Indonesian rupiah, and the Singapore dollar traded between flat and 0.4% lower.

The ringgit was set for its worst week since March 2020, while the rupiah was headed for its worst weekly performance since April.

Asian currencies slip

“The decline of the ringgit and baht seem more likely due to stretched positions and drag from the yen after making their stellar performance in September,” Maybank analysts said.

Taiwan’s dollar slipped about 0.5%, after markets reopened on Friday, following the damages from flooding and high winds due to Typhoon Krathon.

The Philippines peso, however rose about 0.2%.

The archipelago nation’s inflation accelerated at its slowest rate in more than four years in September.

This was preceded by easing inflation prints in both South Korea and Indonesia.

The Bank of Korea is set to meet next week, where investors are pricing in a policy rate cut. Central banks in Indonesia and Philippines had already moved to ease their respective monetary policies.

The Reserve Bank of India is set to meet next week as well, but will likely maintain its stance.

Inflation prints from China, Thailand and Taiwan in the coming days will shape their respective central banks’ stances on rates.

Stocks in South Korea rose around 0.6%, while Singapore stocks edged 0.2% higher.

However, equities in Indonesia, Malaysia and Taiwan were down between 0.3% and 0.5%, reflecting a mixed display in the region.

Asian currencies

Comments

200 characters

Asian FX dip as Mideast tensions occupy centre-stage

Privatisation of PIA: Plan faces slowing momentum on queries by bidders

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

PTI protest: PIA says all domestic, international flights operational today

KSE-100 crosses 83k for first time on banking, oil & gas sector rally

Internet loadshedding?: users report disruption in WhatsApp services on mobile broadband in Pakistan

Air Link CEO confirms company has imported 2 units of Xiaomi SU7, but talk of assembly plant premature

Oil prices flat as Middle East conflict counters ample supply outlook

COAS Munir, Malaysian PM Ibrahim discuss regional security, defence cooperation

IPPs talks status remains under wraps

Provident Funds: Profit rate fixed at 13.97pc per annum

Read more stories