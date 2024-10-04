EU headed for ‘economic cold war’ with China, Hungary’s Orban says

BUDAPEST: The European Union’s economic strategy represents an “economic cold war” and Hungary does not want to be squeezed into either bloc and wants to keep trading with both sides, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on state radio in an interview on Friday.

Orban added that products made in the EU will be increasingly difficult to sell if world economy is split into two blocs and that it was unclar if Hungary can successfully pursue its strategy of “economic neutrality,”.