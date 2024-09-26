AGL 33.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.15%)
Sep 26, 2024
Belgium calls for EU ban on Russian LNG as imports rise, FT reports

Reuters Published 26 Sep, 2024 11:32am

Belgium has urged the European Union to ban Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG), warning that companies cannot break long-term contracts unless the bloc as a whole imposes sanctions, the Financial Times reported on Thursday, citing Belgium’s energy minister.

Global LNG: Asian spot LNG prices rise on signs of stronger demand

EU must “go further” to stop Russian LNG reaching the bloc as concerns rise about an increase in imports, Belgium’s energy minister Tinne Van der Straeten told the newspaper.

