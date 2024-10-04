Palm oil opens up tracking Chicago soyoil, weaker ringgit

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures rose on Friday, tracking gains in the Chicago soyoil contract and a weaker ringgit.

The benchmark palm oil contract for December delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange rose 70 ringgit, or 1.67%, to 4,252 ringgit ($1,004.49) a metric ton during early trade.

The contract has so far gained 3.23% this week.

Fundamentals