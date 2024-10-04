AGL 39.29 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.32%)
AIRLINK 145.90 Increased By ▲ 10.90 (8.07%)
BOP 5.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.59%)
CNERGY 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
DCL 7.71 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.58%)
DFML 44.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.11%)
DGKC 77.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.09%)
FCCL 26.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-2.9%)
FFBL 52.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.79%)
FFL 8.63 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.05%)
HUBC 122.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-0.97%)
HUMNL 9.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
KEL 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.07%)
KOSM 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.87%)
MLCF 33.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NBP 58.70 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.36%)
OGDC 152.12 Increased By ▲ 2.17 (1.45%)
PAEL 25.35 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.63%)
PIBTL 5.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
PPL 118.00 Increased By ▲ 6.35 (5.69%)
PRL 24.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.46%)
PTC 11.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.24%)
SEARL 56.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.69%)
TELE 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
TOMCL 35.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.23%)
TPLP 7.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.43%)
TREET 14.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.28%)
TRG 46.65 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.91%)
UNITY 25.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.27%)
WTL 1.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,771 Increased By 35.8 (0.41%)
BR30 26,471 Increased By 215.3 (0.82%)
KSE100 83,136 Increased By 413.8 (0.5%)
KSE30 26,543 Increased By 160.9 (0.61%)
Oct 04, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dollar poised for largest weekly gain since April, jobs report in focus

Reuters Published 04 Oct, 2024 10:14am

SINGAPORE: The dollar hung around a six-week high on Friday, set for its biggest weekly gain since April due to safe-haven demand on rising Middle East tensions.

Market activity is expected to be subdued ahead of US non-farm payrolls figures - due later in the day - which will help shape the Federal Reserve’s outlook for interest rates.

Data on Thursday showed the number of Americans filing new applications for unemployment benefits increased marginally last week, with the US labour market gliding at the end of the third quarter.

For the payrolls data, economists polled by Reuters expect 140,000 job additions, while the unemployment rate is anticipated to stay steady at 4.2%.

“There is little evidence to suggest a US hard landing is on the horizon,” said Prashant Newnaha, a senior Asia-Pacific rates strategist at TD Securities.

“Our sense is that the risks to September non-farm payrolls lie to the upside and should see USTs (US Treasuries) continue their push higher in yield.”

The dollar index, which measures the US unit versus six peers, was last at 101.92, not far from the six week high of 102.09 it touched on Thursday.

For the week, the index is up 1.5%.

The euro was steady at $1.1034 having dropped 1.18% so far this week, while sterling was nursing losses after sliding 1% on Thursday following dovish comments from Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey.

On Friday, the pound last fetched $1.3131, hovering close to the three-week-low of $1.3093 it touched on Thursday.

The US jobs report comes as markets contend with an improving US economic picture and more hawkish tone from Fed Chair Jerome Powell, who on Monday dashed some expectations that the Fed will go big on interest rate cuts again next month.

Dollar hits six-week high on solid data

Markets are pricing in a 33% chance of the Fed cutting interest rates in November by 50 basis points (bps), down from 49% last week, the CME FedWatch tool showed.

The Fed cut interest rates last month by 50 bps.

A stronger-than-expected September payrolls number could be viewed as dovish, according to Kieran Williams, head of Asia FX at InTouch Capital Markets, as it would bring the unemployment rate in line with the Fed’s end-2024 forecast.

“This may prompt some officials to consider a 50bp rate cut at in November. Even if (the payrolls data) is uneventful, the USD will face another round of key data next month, with one more payroll report due just before the November meeting.”

Investor focus this week has been on the escalating tensions in the Middle East, with oil prices soaring and risk sensitive currencies sliding.

The Australian dollar was last up 0.14% at $0.6850 in early trading but was down 0.8% for the week, set for its first weekly decline in four weeks.

The New Zealand dollar was little changed at $0.62135 but is down 2% for the week.

Investors are still digesting the plethora of dovish comments from Japanese politicians and policymakers that have reinforced the view that the Bank of Japan will be in no rush to raise interest rates.

Earlier this week Japan’s new prime minister, Shigeru Ishiba, said the economy was not ready for further rate hikes, in surprisingly blunt remarks that pushed the yen lower.

The Asian currency has slid 3% this week, its biggest weekly decline since November 2016 and touched its lowest level since Aug. 20 of 147.25 per dollar.

On Friday, the yen was 0.2% higher at 146.63.

Dollar US dollar dollar index Asian currency

Comments

200 characters

Dollar poised for largest weekly gain since April, jobs report in focus

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

PTI protest: PIA says all domestic, international flights operational today

IPPs talks status remains under wraps

KSE-100 crosses 83k for first time on banking, oil & gas sector rally

Internet loadshedding?: users report disruption in WhatsApp services on mobile broadband in Pakistan

Provident Funds: Profit rate fixed at 13.97pc per annum

Air Link CEO confirms company has imported 2 units of Xiaomi SU7, but talk of assembly plant premature

Oil prices little changed as Middle East conflict, ample supply outlook weigh

COAS Munir, Malaysian PM Ibrahim discuss regional security, defence cooperation

Rs45bn TSG for defence services cleared: ECC approves increase in retail price of ARV

Read more stories