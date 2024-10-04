Rs45bn TSG for defence services cleared: ECC approves increase in retail price of ARV

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet granted approval to increase the maximum retail price of anti-rabies vaccine (ARV) from Rs891.65 to Rs1,980 per vial of 0.5ml/dose.

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb chaired the meeting of the ECC of the Cabinet here on Thursday, which also approved a proposal submitted by Defence Division for a Technical Supplementary Grant (TSG) amounting to Rs45 billion for various already approved projects of defence services during current fiscal year 2024-25.

The ECC discussed a summary by the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination regarding the short supply of ARV at Federal General Hospital Chak Shahzad, Islamabad.

Cabinet approves Rs20 billion for Azm-e-Istehkam

The meeting was told that the ARV used at Federal General Hospital Chak Shahzad was manufactured by the National Institute of Health Islamabad and it was currently priced at Rs891.65, whereas, the same drug was sold at Rs2,126.40 for WHO-approved ARV and Rs1,266.14 for non-WHO approved ARV in the market.

After due consideration, the ECC approved the proposal to increase the maximum retail price of ARV manufactured by the National Institute of Health, Islamabad, from Rs891.65 to Rs1,980 per vial of 0.5ml/dose to cover the landed cost of imported material and ensure its sufficient production and supply to the public sector hospitals.

The ECC also considered and approved a proposal for increase in the rate of Special Allowance (equal to 20 Daily Allowances) for the employees of Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) on a par with other federal law enforcement agencies (LEAs). The meeting was told that the salaries of the ANF employees were considerably low as compared to employees of other LEAs despite undertaking similar work and encountering similar dangers and hazards peculiar to their job of drug prevention and border patrol.

The impact of revision to the tune of Rs264.744 million in DA rates for the ANF employees would be met from within the current year’s sanctioned budget.

The ECC also took up and approved a proposal submitted by the Ministry of Climate Change and Environmental Coordination for grant of TSG of Rs150 million to meet the requirements of the COP-29 to be held in Baku, Azerbaijan from 11th to 22nd November 2024.

The meeting was told that Pakistan, being highly vulnerable to climate change impacts, was actively engaged in the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change and the COP-29 would afford Pakistan with an opportunity to showcase its domestic climate actions, such as renewable energy projects, afforestation initiatives, and disaster risk reduction measures by setting up a Pakistan Pavilion to host different side events to highlight the achievements.

A proposal from the Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination for a TSG for holding the 14th edition of South Asian Games in Pakistan in April next year was also taken up. However, after discussion it was decided that the proposal would be re-submitted to the next ECC with a more holistic plan with proper cost estimates of logistical details and plans for meeting the estimated expenditure through various sources, including sponsorships, commercial advertising, and estimated funding from the government.

The ECC also considered and approved a proposal submitted by Defence Division for a TSG amounting to Rs45 billion for various already approved projects of defence services during current fiscal year 2024-25.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain, Minister for Power Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari, Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Ali Pervaiz Malik, along with federal secretaries and senior officers from the concerned ministries and divisions.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024