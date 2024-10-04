AGL 38.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.39%)
AIRLINK 135.00 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (0.93%)
BOP 5.09 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
CNERGY 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.79%)
DCL 7.59 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.47%)
DFML 44.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-2.16%)
DGKC 77.40 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (2.73%)
FCCL 26.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.9%)
FFBL 52.97 Increased By ▲ 3.27 (6.58%)
FFL 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
HUBC 123.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 9.94 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.91%)
KEL 3.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.36%)
KOSM 8.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.69%)
MLCF 33.70 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.32%)
NBP 58.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.76%)
OGDC 149.95 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (1.25%)
PAEL 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.8%)
PIBTL 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.27%)
PPL 111.65 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (2.24%)
PRL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.29%)
PTC 12.10 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.28%)
SEARL 56.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.63%)
TELE 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
TOMCL 35.15 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.42%)
TPLP 7.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TREET 14.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.43%)
TRG 46.23 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-3.47%)
UNITY 26.08 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.27%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.82%)
BR100 8,735 Increased By 125.5 (1.46%)
BR30 26,256 Increased By 208.9 (0.8%)
KSE100 82,722 Increased By 754.8 (0.92%)
KSE30 26,382 Increased By 306.9 (1.18%)
Oct 04, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-10-04

Copper pulls back on geopolitics

Reuters Published 04 Oct, 2024 07:35am

LONDON: Copper prices retreated on Thursday, hit by tense geopolitics, a strong dollar and uncertainty about how soon China’s stimulus measures would affect physical demand.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange dropped 1.5% to $9,934 a metric ton in official open-outcry trading, having gained 1.1% in the previous session.

Conflict raged in the Middle East as Israel continued to bomb Lebanon and the president of Iran was defiant after his country fired missiles into Israel. “There’s a little nervousness creeping into the market because of all the things that are going on in the world,” said Dan Smith, head of research at Amalgamated Metal Trading.

“But I think this is a temporary pause. I think investor sentiment will dominate over the next two to three months. There’s more to go in terms of buying into China’s big bazooka.”

In recent weeks, top metals consumer China has taken action to boost economic growth, including cutting interest rates, injecting liquidity into banks and easing home purchase restrictions. Others, however, were more wary about the impact from China.

“The policy stimulus effect to copper in the short term is almost finished. We saw the stock accumulation in China for the first time in September,” said Matt Huang, analyst at broker BANDS Financial. He was referring to a rise this week in copper inventories in warehouses tracked by the Shanghai Futures Exchange, the first since the week starting July 1.

Nickel was the only LME metal in positive territory, rising 0.3% to $18,200 a ton on short-covering after Madagascar nickel and cobalt miner Ambatovy shut down an ore pipeline. LME aluminium eased 1.3% to $2,643 a ton, pulling back from a four-month peak of $2,694 earlier in the session.

On Wednesday the LME said it was monitoring tightness in the aluminium market. Among other metals, zinc fell 0.4% to $3,160, lead slipped 0.7% to $2,136 and tin was down 0.3% at $33,800.

Copper Copper prices London Metal Exchange LME

Comments

200 characters

Copper pulls back on geopolitics

IPPs talks status remains under wraps

Rs45bn TSG for defence services cleared: ECC approves increase in retail price of ARV

Provident Funds: Profit rate fixed at 13.97pc per annum

Generation tariff: KE requests Nepra to declare pending determination

Pakistan, Malaysia express resolve to enhance ties in diverse fields

PTI assails verdict

Kremlin talks: TAPI gas, trade & road transport pact top the agenda

Constitutional amendment: Three bar bodies announce ‘resistance’

World Bank official, FBR chief discuss FBR transformation plan

Pakistan and Malaysia sign four key MoUs

Read more stories