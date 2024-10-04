AGL 38.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.39%)
AIRLINK 135.00 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (0.93%)
BOP 5.09 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
CNERGY 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.79%)
DCL 7.59 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.47%)
DFML 44.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-2.16%)
DGKC 77.40 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (2.73%)
FCCL 26.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.9%)
FFBL 52.97 Increased By ▲ 3.27 (6.58%)
FFL 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
HUBC 123.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 9.94 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.91%)
KEL 3.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.36%)
KOSM 8.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.69%)
MLCF 33.70 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.32%)
NBP 58.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.76%)
OGDC 149.95 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (1.25%)
PAEL 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.8%)
PIBTL 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.27%)
PPL 111.65 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (2.24%)
PRL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.29%)
PTC 12.10 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.28%)
SEARL 56.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.63%)
TELE 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
TOMCL 35.15 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.42%)
TPLP 7.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TREET 14.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.43%)
TRG 46.23 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-3.47%)
UNITY 26.08 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.27%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.82%)
BR100 8,735 Increased By 125.5 (1.46%)
BR30 26,256 Increased By 208.9 (0.8%)
KSE100 82,722 Increased By 754.8 (0.92%)
KSE30 26,382 Increased By 306.9 (1.18%)
Oct 04, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-10-04

RUDA launches dedicated counter for addressing public grievances

Recorder Report Published October 4, 2024 Updated October 4, 2024 08:01am

LAHORE: The Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) on Thursday launched a dedicated Public Redressal Counter and One Window Operations to address public grievances in line with the directives of the Punjab government.

In this connection, RUDA CEO Imran Amin had directed all the concerned departments of authority to facilitate the general public in addressing their official matter as relates to RUDA and subsequently, a dedicated Public Redressal Counter and One Window Operations was launched.

Moreover, the RUDA officers of all concerned departments were mandated to listen to and resolve public complaints from 10:00 am to 11:30 am daily, ensuring that public issues are heard and addressed promptly.

Commenting on this, the RUDA CEO reiterated that resolving public grievances was RUDA’s top priority, and they were committed to executing the Punjab Chief Minister’s vision for improved public service.

The public could submit their complaints and concerns at the One Window Operation located at RUDA 152, Ali Block, Garden Town, Lahore, with a commitment to swift and efficient resolution. The public can also inquire on 04299333531-34, he added.

A committee has been formed that would report daily activities to the Executive Director of Land Acquisition and Estate Management and a weekly progress report would be shared with the CEO’s Secretariat to ensure effective monitoring and accountability of the redressal process.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

RUDA Ravi Urban Development Authority Imran Amin One Window Operations RUDA CEO

Comments

200 characters

RUDA launches dedicated counter for addressing public grievances

IPPs talks status remains under wraps

Rs45bn TSG for defence services cleared: ECC approves increase in retail price of ARV

Provident Funds: Profit rate fixed at 13.97pc per annum

Generation tariff: KE requests Nepra to declare pending determination

Pakistan, Malaysia express resolve to enhance ties in diverse fields

PTI assails verdict

Kremlin talks: TAPI gas, trade & road transport pact top the agenda

Constitutional amendment: Three bar bodies announce ‘resistance’

World Bank official, FBR chief discuss FBR transformation plan

Pakistan and Malaysia sign four key MoUs

Read more stories