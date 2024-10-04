RUDA launches dedicated counter for addressing public grievances

LAHORE: The Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) on Thursday launched a dedicated Public Redressal Counter and One Window Operations to address public grievances in line with the directives of the Punjab government.

In this connection, RUDA CEO Imran Amin had directed all the concerned departments of authority to facilitate the general public in addressing their official matter as relates to RUDA and subsequently, a dedicated Public Redressal Counter and One Window Operations was launched.

Moreover, the RUDA officers of all concerned departments were mandated to listen to and resolve public complaints from 10:00 am to 11:30 am daily, ensuring that public issues are heard and addressed promptly.

Commenting on this, the RUDA CEO reiterated that resolving public grievances was RUDA’s top priority, and they were committed to executing the Punjab Chief Minister’s vision for improved public service.

The public could submit their complaints and concerns at the One Window Operation located at RUDA 152, Ali Block, Garden Town, Lahore, with a commitment to swift and efficient resolution. The public can also inquire on 04299333531-34, he added.

A committee has been formed that would report daily activities to the Executive Director of Land Acquisition and Estate Management and a weekly progress report would be shared with the CEO’s Secretariat to ensure effective monitoring and accountability of the redressal process.

