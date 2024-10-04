Jazz chief terms Telenor-PTCL merger as significant development

ISLAMABAD: Jazz CEO Aamir Ibrahim stressed the importance of healthy competition and market repair to drive innovation and benefit customers. His remarks come as the Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) continues its Phase II review of the proposed merger between Telenor Pakistan and PTCL.

Commenting on the merger, Aamir acknowledged it as a significant development for the telecom sector but also raised concerns about the current state of the market. “While we support initiatives that create synergies and efficiencies, we must also recognise the need for market repair,” he stated, referring to the ongoing decline in industry-wide penetration and profitability. “Without addressing these fundamental issues, achieving the vision of Digital Pakistan becomes increasingly difficult.”

Aamir emphasised that the merger should lead to a healthier, more competitive landscape, which in turn benefits consumers. “Jazz has always supported efforts that push the industry forward, but it's vital that any consolidation ensures a level playing field, fair competition, and customer-centric innovation,” he added.

He also highlighted the critical need for regulatory fairness, particularly in terms of spectrum allocation. “If operators are allowed extra spectrum without a transparent process, we will have no choice but to explore all legal remedies. Equal access to spectrum and infrastructure is essential for fostering a truly competitive telecom environment,” Aamir remarked.

As Pakistan’s leading digital operator, Jazz remains committed to working collaboratively with industry stakeholders to build a vibrant, future-ready telecommunications sector.

Aamir reaffirmed Jazz’s dedication to a competitive ecosystem, stating: “The customer must always remain at the center of innovation, and that can only happen when the industry is on a solid footing, both financially and operationally.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024