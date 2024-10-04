AGL 38.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.39%)
AIRLINK 135.00 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (0.93%)
BOP 5.09 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
CNERGY 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.79%)
DCL 7.59 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.47%)
DFML 44.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-2.16%)
DGKC 77.40 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (2.73%)
FCCL 26.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.9%)
FFBL 52.97 Increased By ▲ 3.27 (6.58%)
FFL 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
HUBC 123.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 9.94 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.91%)
KEL 3.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.36%)
KOSM 8.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.69%)
MLCF 33.70 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.32%)
NBP 58.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.76%)
OGDC 149.95 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (1.25%)
PAEL 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.8%)
PIBTL 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.27%)
PPL 111.65 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (2.24%)
PRL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.29%)
PTC 12.10 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.28%)
SEARL 56.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.63%)
TELE 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
TOMCL 35.15 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.42%)
TPLP 7.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TREET 14.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.43%)
TRG 46.23 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-3.47%)
UNITY 26.08 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.27%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.82%)
BR100 8,735 Increased By 125.5 (1.46%)
BR30 26,256 Increased By 208.9 (0.8%)
KSE100 82,722 Increased By 754.8 (0.92%)
KSE30 26,382 Increased By 306.9 (1.18%)
Oct 04, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-10-04

EOBI pensioners urge govt to increase pension

Recorder Report Published 04 Oct, 2024 06:46am

ISLAMABAD: The Employees’ Old-Age Benefits Institution (EOBI) pensioners urged the government to increase their pension from Rs 10,000 to Rs 30,000 per month so they can meet their basic needs.

A large number of pensioners who have given their life and experience to the economic and industrial development of this country are in acute economic and mental stress over not being able to manage the basic needs of life.

The EOBI pensioners urged the government to allow pensioners to live with dignity and honour by increasing the EOBI pension to an amount equivalent to the minimum wage prevailing at any given time. The old people among EOBI pensioners said that the government should also issue health cards to provide them the most critical cover they need in this phase of their lives.

Pension holders of EOBI were waiting that the government would increase their pension in Budget-2024-25 but it did not increase.

Muhammad Azad, 78 years of age, while talking to Business Recorder, said that Rs 10,000 pension is a very minor amount, we cannot purchase even medicines for one month with this amount as the price of medicines have increased by 400 percent.

He said that the lives of the EOBI pension holders are in a miserable condition due to price hike in the country. He said that the government should increase minimum pension from Rs 10,000 to Rs 30,000 to fulfill the basic needs of life. He said that we could not meet living expenses, which include food, shelter, clothing, medical expenses, utility bills, travelling, etc.

He said that we had hoped from the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government to increase pension in Budget-2024-25 but did not do so. He urged the government to increase pension of the EOBI pension holders. He said that the old people among EOBI pension holders hoped from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to increase their pension.

Another EOBI pension holder, Majid Altaf, who is 77-year-old, said that the inflation is increasing day-by-day in the country but his pension had not increased for the last two years as announced by the government.

He said that he is unable to purchase medicines and other basic food items due to much lower pension. He appealed to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to increase the EOBI pension for giving financial relief to the old people. He also appealed the prime minister to increase the EOBI pension to an amount equivalent to the minimum wage of a labourer.

Muhammad Hussain, another pension holder, said that Rs 10,000 pension is nominal, while price hike in the country is increasing day by day. He said that due to this price hike, he could not pay electricity and gas bills. He appealed to the prime minister to increase the pension.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

EOBI Budget 2024 25 EOBI pensioners

Comments

200 characters

EOBI pensioners urge govt to increase pension

IPPs talks status remains under wraps

Rs45bn TSG for defence services cleared: ECC approves increase in retail price of ARV

Provident Funds: Profit rate fixed at 13.97pc per annum

Generation tariff: KE requests Nepra to declare pending determination

Pakistan, Malaysia express resolve to enhance ties in diverse fields

PTI assails verdict

Kremlin talks: TAPI gas, trade & road transport pact top the agenda

Constitutional amendment: Three bar bodies announce ‘resistance’

World Bank official, FBR chief discuss FBR transformation plan

Pakistan and Malaysia sign four key MoUs

Read more stories