KARACHI: Gold prices on Thursday saw a sizeable fall on the local market after the global bullion value dipped below $ 2650 per ounce, traders said.

Gold lost Rs 1100 to reach Rs 274, 400 per tola and Rs 943 to Rs 235, 254 per 10 grams, All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association said.

Silver prices on the domestic market remained steady at Rs 3050 per tola and Rs 2614.88 per 10 grams, according to the association.

