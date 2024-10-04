AGL 38.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.39%)
AIRLINK 135.00 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (0.93%)
BOP 5.09 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
CNERGY 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.79%)
DCL 7.59 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.47%)
DFML 44.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-2.16%)
DGKC 77.40 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (2.73%)
FCCL 26.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.9%)
FFBL 52.97 Increased By ▲ 3.27 (6.58%)
FFL 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
HUBC 123.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 9.94 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.91%)
KEL 3.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.36%)
KOSM 8.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.69%)
MLCF 33.70 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.32%)
NBP 58.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.76%)
OGDC 149.95 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (1.25%)
PAEL 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.8%)
PIBTL 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.27%)
PPL 111.65 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (2.24%)
PRL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.29%)
PTC 12.10 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.28%)
SEARL 56.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.63%)
TELE 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
TOMCL 35.15 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.42%)
TPLP 7.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TREET 14.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.43%)
TRG 46.23 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-3.47%)
UNITY 26.08 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.27%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.82%)
BR100 8,735 Increased By 125.5 (1.46%)
BR30 26,256 Increased By 208.9 (0.8%)
KSE100 82,722 Increased By 754.8 (0.92%)
KSE30 26,382 Increased By 306.9 (1.18%)
Oct 04, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion Print 2024-10-04

‘Reckless Amendments?’

Published 04 Oct, 2024 06:46am

This is apropos letters to the Editor headlined “Reckless Amendment” by this writer carried by the newspaper on Tuesday and yesterday. These amendments, initially seen as advantageous for the government, may soon backfire and cause more harm to the ruling party than to any other institution.

The removal of limitations on the right to appeal may end up benefiting the PTI more than the government itself.

In established democracies like the United Kingdom, United States, and Germany, there is a strong emphasis on the principle of legal certainty, which ensures that laws remain consistent and predictable, especially in matters like elections.

Once elections are held under a specific law, subsequent processes—such as seat allocation, party status determination, and legal challenges—typically follow the legal framework in place at the time of the election.

This principle ensures fairness, transparency, and respect for the democratic process. For example, in the US presidential elections, the Electoral College process and state laws governing elections remain fixed and unaltered throughout the election cycle.

Any changes to election laws or procedures are implemented prospectively, not retrospectively, to avoid influencing the outcome of elections that have already taken place.

In the case of Pakistan, the government’s retrospective amendments to the Election Act 2023 appear to be an attempt to influence election outcomes and subsequent legal and procedural matters.

Such amendments, especially if enacted with the intention of impacting ongoing court cases or the allocation of seats, violate the principles of legal certainty and rule of law. They create a sense of instability and undermine public trust in democratic processes. Comparatively, established democracies typically avoid retrospective legislation that directly affects election outcomes.

For instance, in the UK, the Representation of the People Act (which governs elections) undergoes amendments, but these are always applied to future elections. This ensures that the rules remain consistent throughout an electoral cycle, preventing any manipulation of election results post-facto.

Qamar Bashir

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

PTI Election Act 2023

Comments

200 characters

‘Reckless Amendments?’

IPPs talks status remains under wraps

Rs45bn TSG for defence services cleared: ECC approves increase in retail price of ARV

Provident Funds: Profit rate fixed at 13.97pc per annum

Generation tariff: KE requests Nepra to declare pending determination

Pakistan, Malaysia express resolve to enhance ties in diverse fields

PTI assails verdict

Kremlin talks: TAPI gas, trade & road transport pact top the agenda

Constitutional amendment: Three bar bodies announce ‘resistance’

World Bank official, FBR chief discuss FBR transformation plan

Pakistan and Malaysia sign four key MoUs

Read more stories