AGL 38.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.39%)
AIRLINK 135.00 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (0.93%)
BOP 5.09 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
CNERGY 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.79%)
DCL 7.59 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.47%)
DFML 44.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-2.16%)
DGKC 77.40 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (2.73%)
FCCL 26.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.9%)
FFBL 52.97 Increased By ▲ 3.27 (6.58%)
FFL 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
HUBC 123.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 9.94 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.91%)
KEL 3.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.36%)
KOSM 8.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.69%)
MLCF 33.70 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.32%)
NBP 58.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.76%)
OGDC 149.95 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (1.25%)
PAEL 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.8%)
PIBTL 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.27%)
PPL 111.65 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (2.24%)
PRL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.29%)
PTC 12.10 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.28%)
SEARL 56.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.63%)
TELE 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
TOMCL 35.15 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.42%)
TPLP 7.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TREET 14.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.43%)
TRG 46.23 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-3.47%)
UNITY 26.08 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.27%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.82%)
BR100 8,735 Increased By 125.5 (1.46%)
BR30 26,256 Increased By 208.9 (0.8%)
KSE100 82,722 Increased By 754.8 (0.92%)
KSE30 26,382 Increased By 306.9 (1.18%)
Oct 04, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-10-04

Ransomware, spyware attacks: Kaspersky cautions Pakistanis about growing threats

Recorder Report Published 04 Oct, 2024 06:46am

ISLAMABAD: A global cybersecurity company has cautioned Pakistanis about growing threats to their critical infrastructure sectors due to computers affected by malware-ransomware and spyware attacks.

In this regard, the company has issued a new global report on Thursday.

Kaspersky experts have strongly recommended conducting audits and regular security assessments of IT and OT systems and apply security fixes and patches or implement mitigation measures as soon as it is technically possible.

Kaspersky’s report on the cybersecurity landscape for industrial control systems (ICS) in the second quarter of 2024, revealed a 20 percent increase in ransomware attacks compared to the previous quarter.

The report underscored a growing threat to critical infrastructure sectors worldwide, with ransomware and spyware posing the most significant risks.

Kaspersky Security Network statistics showed that 23.5 percent of ICS computers globally were exposed to cyberthreats in second quarter of 2024. ICS systems in Africa remain the most heavily exposed, with 30% of ICS computers attacked, while in the Pakistan the figure is 27%.

Ransomware activity surged, with the percentage of ICS computers affected by ransomware rising by 1.2 times compared to the previous quarter. Kaspersky’s report also highlights a continued exposure to scripts and phishing pages as well as to spyware, including backdoors, keyloggers, and trojans, which are often used for data theft and to enable further attacks such as ransomware.

“Our findings reveal that while the overall number of attacks on operational technology (OT) computers is slightly down, the rise in ransomware and spyware is concerning,” stated Evgeny Goncharov, Head of Kaspersky’s ICS Cyber Emergency Response Team.

“High-impact malware like ransomware can disrupt critical operations in any industry. Phishing pages and spyware are often used to steal corporate credentials and either use them for further propagation into the target’s infrastructure or to sell them on dark web marketplaces for future reuse by ransomware gangs, hacktivists, and APT groups. Overexposing OT infrastructures to these threats puts operations and businesses at high risk of a devastating incident.”

The building automation sector saw the highest percentage of ICS computers attacked (28.3%) in the reviewed period globally, with attackers exploiting weak points in building automation networks, often targeting internet-facing systems and outdated software. The following sectors are energy (26.3%), oil & gas (22,5%), engineering and ICS integration (23,4%) and manufacturing (11,7%).

Kaspersky experts recommended conducting audits and regular security assessments of IT and OT systems and apply security fixes and patches or implement mitigation measures as soon as it is technically possible.

The report recommended reliable protection of industrial networks and automation systems by using specialized solutions. The ICS Threat Intelligence Reporting service gives insights into current threats and attack vectors and into alarming OT vulnerabilities, as well as ways to mitigate them.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

cybersecurity global cybersecurity

Comments

200 characters

Ransomware, spyware attacks: Kaspersky cautions Pakistanis about growing threats

IPPs talks status remains under wraps

Rs45bn TSG for defence services cleared: ECC approves increase in retail price of ARV

Provident Funds: Profit rate fixed at 13.97pc per annum

Generation tariff: KE requests Nepra to declare pending determination

Pakistan, Malaysia express resolve to enhance ties in diverse fields

PTI assails verdict

Kremlin talks: TAPI gas, trade & road transport pact top the agenda

Constitutional amendment: Three bar bodies announce ‘resistance’

World Bank official, FBR chief discuss FBR transformation plan

Pakistan and Malaysia sign four key MoUs

Read more stories