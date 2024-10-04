WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
Oct 3, 2024
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
Currency 2-Oct-24 1-Oct-24 30-Sep-24 27-Sep-24
Chinese yuan 0.105135 0.105242
Euro 0.821029 0.820889 0.825437 0.823475
Japanese yen 0.005154 0.00514 0.0051683 0.0050744
U.K. pound 0.984663 0.986645 0.988409 0.988163
U.S. dollar 0.741603 0.740474 0.737261 0.738013
Algerian dinar 0.00559 0.005592 0.0055802 0.0055768
Australian dollar 0.510223 0.513 0.511069 0.507605
Botswana pula 0.056362 0.0563842
Brazilian real 0.135829 0.135339 0.135602
Brunei dollar 0.576226 0.575617 0.575715 0.574419
Canadian dollar 0.549702 0.548337 0.546717
Chilean peso 0.000823 0.000825 0.0008226 0.0008192
Czech koruna 0.032431 0.032463 0.0327744 0.0327322
Danish krone 0.110068 0.110072 0.110708 0.11043
Indian rupee 0.008835 0.008799 0.0088207
Israeli New Shekel 0.198945 0.198723 0.199248
Korean won 0.000567 0.0005587 0.000555
Kuwaiti dinar 2.43029 2.42778 2.41923
Malaysian ringgit 0.178163 0.177678 0.179491 0.179021
Mauritian rupee 0.015901 0.016007 0.0159973 0.0159933
Mexican peso 0.03825 0.0375311 0.0375203
New Zealand dollar 0.466394 0.46972 0.469082 0.465686
Norwegian krone 0.070333 0.069979 0.0701632 0.0700382
Omani rial 1.92875 1.92581 1.91745
Peruvian sol 0.199481 0.199098 0.198604
Philippine peso 0.013193 0.013219 0.0131908 0.0131748
Polish zloty 0.191174 0.191882 0.193036 0.192351
Qatari riyal 0.203737 0.203427 0.202544
Russian ruble 0.007847 0.007932 0.0079087 0.0079602
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.197761 0.19746 0.196603
Singapore dollar 0.576226 0.575617 0.575715 0.574419
South African rand 0.042662 0.042854 0.0430804 0.0430168
Swedish krona 0.072341 0.072552 0.0730476 0.0730484
Swiss franc 0.87412 0.874386 0.873273 0.874423
Thai baht 0.022739 0.02281 0.0228544 0.0227536
Trinidadian dollar 0.109781 0.109402 0.109486
U.A.E. dirham 0.201934 0.201627 0.200752
Uruguayan peso 0.017679 0.0177056 0.0177603
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
