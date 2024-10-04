WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== Oct 3, 2024 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 2-Oct-24 1-Oct-24 30-Sep-24 27-Sep-24 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.105135 0.105242 Euro 0.821029 0.820889 0.825437 0.823475 Japanese yen 0.005154 0.00514 0.0051683 0.0050744 U.K. pound 0.984663 0.986645 0.988409 0.988163 U.S. dollar 0.741603 0.740474 0.737261 0.738013 Algerian dinar 0.00559 0.005592 0.0055802 0.0055768 Australian dollar 0.510223 0.513 0.511069 0.507605 Botswana pula 0.056362 0.0563842 Brazilian real 0.135829 0.135339 0.135602 Brunei dollar 0.576226 0.575617 0.575715 0.574419 Canadian dollar 0.549702 0.548337 0.546717 Chilean peso 0.000823 0.000825 0.0008226 0.0008192 Czech koruna 0.032431 0.032463 0.0327744 0.0327322 Danish krone 0.110068 0.110072 0.110708 0.11043 Indian rupee 0.008835 0.008799 0.0088207 Israeli New Shekel 0.198945 0.198723 0.199248 Korean won 0.000567 0.0005587 0.000555 Kuwaiti dinar 2.43029 2.42778 2.41923 Malaysian ringgit 0.178163 0.177678 0.179491 0.179021 Mauritian rupee 0.015901 0.016007 0.0159973 0.0159933 Mexican peso 0.03825 0.0375311 0.0375203 New Zealand dollar 0.466394 0.46972 0.469082 0.465686 Norwegian krone 0.070333 0.069979 0.0701632 0.0700382 Omani rial 1.92875 1.92581 1.91745 Peruvian sol 0.199481 0.199098 0.198604 Philippine peso 0.013193 0.013219 0.0131908 0.0131748 Polish zloty 0.191174 0.191882 0.193036 0.192351 Qatari riyal 0.203737 0.203427 0.202544 Russian ruble 0.007847 0.007932 0.0079087 0.0079602 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.197761 0.19746 0.196603 Singapore dollar 0.576226 0.575617 0.575715 0.574419 South African rand 0.042662 0.042854 0.0430804 0.0430168 Swedish krona 0.072341 0.072552 0.0730476 0.0730484 Swiss franc 0.87412 0.874386 0.873273 0.874423 Thai baht 0.022739 0.02281 0.0228544 0.0227536 Trinidadian dollar 0.109781 0.109402 0.109486 U.A.E. dirham 0.201934 0.201627 0.200752 Uruguayan peso 0.017679 0.0177056 0.0177603 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

