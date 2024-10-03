AGL 38.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.39%)
AIRLINK 135.00 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (0.93%)
BOP 5.09 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
CNERGY 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.79%)
DCL 7.59 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.47%)
DFML 44.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-2.16%)
DGKC 77.40 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (2.73%)
FCCL 26.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.9%)
FFBL 52.97 Increased By ▲ 3.27 (6.58%)
FFL 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
HUBC 123.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 9.94 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.91%)
KEL 3.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.36%)
KOSM 8.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.69%)
MLCF 33.70 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.32%)
NBP 58.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.76%)
OGDC 149.95 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (1.25%)
PAEL 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.8%)
PIBTL 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.27%)
PPL 111.65 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (2.24%)
PRL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.29%)
PTC 12.10 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.28%)
SEARL 56.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.63%)
TELE 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
TOMCL 35.15 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.42%)
TPLP 7.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TREET 14.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.43%)
TRG 46.23 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-3.47%)
UNITY 26.08 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.27%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.82%)
BR100 8,735 Increased By 125.5 (1.46%)
BR30 26,256 Increased By 208.9 (0.8%)
KSE100 82,722 Increased By 754.8 (0.92%)
KSE30 26,382 Increased By 306.9 (1.18%)
Palm slides on profit-taking and Chicago soyoil

Reuters Published 03 Oct, 2024 05:41pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures declined on Thursday, as profit taking and the weakness in the Chicago soyoil contract weighed down the market.

The benchmark palm oil contract for December delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange fell 14 ringgit, or 0.33%, to 4,182 ringgit ($991.47) a metric ton at the close.

Malaysian palm oil futures declined due to profit taking activities after the recent gains in the previous session, said David Ng, a proprietary trader at Kuala Lumpur-based trading firm Iceberg X Sdn Bhd.

“The decline is also influenced by the overnight weakness in the Chicago soyoil market.”

Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade fell 0.16%. Dalian’s vegetable oil markets were closed for China’s Golden Week holiday.

Palm oil tracks prices of rival edible oils as they compete for a share of the global vegetable oils market.

Palm rises on stronger crude oil, Chicago soyoil and weaker ringgit

Oil prices rose on Thursday as the prospect of a widening Middle East conflict that could disrupt crude oil flows from the region overshadowed a stronger global supply outlook.

Brent crude futures for December were up 1.85% at $75.27 a barrel as of 1013 GMT. Stronger crude oil futures make palm a more attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

The ringgit, palm’s currency of trade, weakened 1.2% against the U.S. dollar, making the commodity cheaper for buyers holding foreign currencies.

The European Commission said it would propose delaying the implementation of a law banning the import of commodities linked to deforestation by a year, following calls from industries and governments around the world.

Palm Oil Malaysian palm oil palm oil export palm oil prices palm oil import Palm oil market

