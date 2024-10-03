AGL 38.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.39%)
World

Iran Revolutionary Guards consultant dies from injuries in Israeli strike on Damascus

Reuters Published 03 Oct, 2024 02:42pm

DUBAI: A consultant working for Iran’s Revolutionary Guards has died from injuries sustained in an Israeli air attack on the Syrian capital Damascus on Monday, Iran’s Student News Network reported on Thursday. It identified the consultant as Majid Divani, without giving further details.

The attack appeared to be the same as one reported by Syrian state media, which said on Tuesday that three civilians were killed and nine others injured in an Israeli airstrike on the Syrian capital Damascus.

G7 leaders still hope in diplomatic solution for Middle East, Italy says

Syrian air defences intercepted “hostile targets” over the vicinity of Damascus three times in a row in one night, following explosions that were heard in the capital, state media said on Tuesday.

When asked about the reported attack, the Israeli military said on Tuesday that it does not comment on foreign media reports.

Israel bombs heart of Beirut, killing six

Israel has been carrying out strikes against Iran-linked targets in Syria for years but has ramped up such raids since last year’s Oct. 7 attack by Palestinian group Hamas on southern Israel.

Israel Syria Hezbollah MENA Hamas Israel and Hamas Israel Gaza war Israeli tanks Hezbollah and Israel Syrian air defences Hamas delegation met Qatari and Egyptian mediators Israel killed Hezbollah commander Hezbollah attacks Israeli military industry Israeli Lebanon Majid Divani

