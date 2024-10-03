AGL 38.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.65%)
AIRLINK 134.35 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.45%)
BOP 5.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
DCL 7.64 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.14%)
DFML 45.80 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.81%)
DGKC 77.61 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (3.01%)
FCCL 27.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.09%)
FFBL 52.26 Increased By ▲ 2.56 (5.15%)
FFL 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
HUBC 124.52 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.58%)
HUMNL 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.71%)
KEL 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
KOSM 8.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.31%)
MLCF 34.00 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (2.22%)
NBP 58.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.76%)
OGDC 149.10 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.68%)
PAEL 24.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.6%)
PIBTL 5.78 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.05%)
PPL 111.80 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (2.38%)
PRL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.29%)
PTC 12.10 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.28%)
SEARL 57.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.17%)
TELE 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
TOMCL 35.38 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (3.09%)
TPLP 7.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.43%)
TREET 14.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
TRG 47.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.65%)
UNITY 25.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.35%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.82%)
BR100 8,741 Increased By 131.3 (1.53%)
BR30 26,320 Increased By 272.9 (1.05%)
KSE100 82,854 Increased By 886.8 (1.08%)
KSE30 26,414 Increased By 338.4 (1.3%)
Sports

Sri Lanka spinner Praveen Jayawickrama banned from cricket for corruption

AFP Published 03 Oct, 2024 12:54pm

COLOMBO: Sri Lankan spin bowler Praveen Jayawickrama has been banned from cricket for a year by the sport’s world governing body after he pleaded guilty to a corruption charge.

The International Cricket Council said the 26-year-old spinner, who has not been included in a national squad since June 2022, admitted breaching the body’s anti-corruption code.

“As a result of the admission, Jayawickrama has accepted a sanction of a one-year period of ineligibility, of which the last six months are suspended,” the ICC said in a statement on Wednesday night.

He was accused of failing to report an approach to fix a match during the Sri Lanka Premier League tournament in 2021, as well as future international matches.

He was also accused of deleting messages on his phone relating to the approach.

Sri Lanka’s Jayawickrama charged over match-fixing approach

Jayawickrama has played five international matches in each of the sport’s three formats since his international debut in April 2021 in a Test against Bangladesh.

Sri Lanka introduced tough laws in 2019 to fight corruption in sport, including match fixing in cricket, the country’s most popular sport.

