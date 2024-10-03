AGL 38.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.91%)
AIRLINK 134.39 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.48%)
BOP 5.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.79%)
DCL 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.27%)
DFML 45.70 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.59%)
DGKC 77.55 Increased By ▲ 2.21 (2.93%)
FCCL 27.69 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.06%)
FFBL 52.35 Increased By ▲ 2.65 (5.33%)
FFL 8.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
HUBC 124.50 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.57%)
HUMNL 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.71%)
KEL 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
KOSM 8.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.72%)
MLCF 33.95 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (2.07%)
NBP 58.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.98%)
OGDC 149.15 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (0.71%)
PAEL 24.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.6%)
PIBTL 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.52%)
PPL 111.95 Increased By ▲ 2.75 (2.52%)
PRL 23.83 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 12.09 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.2%)
SEARL 56.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.49%)
TELE 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
TOMCL 35.38 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (3.09%)
TPLP 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
TREET 14.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.21%)
TRG 47.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-1.75%)
UNITY 25.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.35%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.82%)
BR100 8,742 Increased By 131.9 (1.53%)
BR30 26,307 Increased By 260.1 (1%)
KSE100 82,862 Increased By 895 (1.09%)
KSE30 26,412 Increased By 336.5 (1.29%)
Oct 03, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►

Malaysian PM arrives in Pakistan on three day official visit

Published 03 Oct, 2024 11:27am
Malaysian PM arrives in Pakistan on three day official visit

Comments

200 characters

Malaysian PM arrives in Pakistan on three day official visit

Aurangzeb satisfied with Pakistan’s falling inflation

Intra-day update: rupee remains stable against US dollar

Pakistan, Malaysia reaffirm commitment to strengthen mutually beneficial partnership

Q1 exports surge 14.11pc to $7.875bn YoY

Oil climbs on prospects of wider MidEast war, ample supply caps gains

FBR begins implementation of transformation plan

Advised by World Bank, foreign consultant: Govt all set to overhaul PPRA Rules

Protected consumers to get power subsidy via e-vouchers

Conventional to Islamic mode: SBP sets new bank branch conversion criteria

IRSA projects 19pc water shortage for Kharif

Read more stories