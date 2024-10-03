AGL 38.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.52%)
AIRLINK 134.99 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (0.93%)
BOP 5.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.79%)
DCL 7.71 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.07%)
DFML 46.19 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.67%)
DGKC 77.90 Increased By ▲ 2.56 (3.4%)
FCCL 27.68 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.02%)
FFBL 50.28 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.17%)
FFL 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
HUBC 123.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.15%)
HUMNL 9.88 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
KEL 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
KOSM 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
MLCF 34.23 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (2.92%)
NBP 58.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.32%)
OGDC 148.61 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.34%)
PAEL 25.02 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.48%)
PIBTL 5.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
PPL 111.55 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (2.15%)
PRL 23.95 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.5%)
PTC 12.10 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.28%)
SEARL 57.52 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.47%)
TELE 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
TOMCL 35.30 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (2.86%)
TPLP 7.12 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.99%)
TREET 14.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
TRG 46.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-2.38%)
UNITY 25.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.57%)
WTL 1.22 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,671 Increased By 60.9 (0.71%)
BR30 26,254 Increased By 206.5 (0.79%)
KSE100 82,366 Increased By 399.2 (0.49%)
KSE30 26,220 Increased By 144.8 (0.56%)
Recorder Headlines

Published 03 Oct, 2024 10:00am
Recorder headlines: October 03, 2024 (10am)

Recorder Headlines

Q1 exports surge 14.11pc to $7.875bn YoY

FBR begins implementation of transformation plan

Advised by World Bank, foreign consultant: Govt all set to overhaul PPRA Rules

Protected consumers to get power subsidy via e-vouchers

Conventional to Islamic mode: SBP sets new bank branch conversion criteria

IRSA projects 19pc water shortage for Kharif

Hearing held by CCP on M&A case: Wateen and Jazz advance their arguments

NPBs: encashment, conversion, redemption date extended

Formation of bench: SC rejects objections raised by counsel for IK

Bilawal says tabling amendments after 25th will be difficult

