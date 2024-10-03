AGL 38.55 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (4.1%)
Pakistan Print 2024-10-03

Gandapur heaps criticism on govt, its allies

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 03 Oct, 2024 06:31am

ISLAMABAD: Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur on Wednesday severely criticised the federal government and its allied political parties, asserting peaceful protest is a constitutional right.

In a statement after presiding over a meeting of the party’s parliamentary committee, he said the intent is not to engage in conflict or cause harm to anyone.

Gandapur met with members of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) from all four regions of the province.

The discussions focused on organising preparations for a peaceful protest scheduled for October 4 in Islamabad, with strategies finalised to ensure maximum participation.

During the meeting, party leaders and elected representatives were assigned responsibilities to mobilise more people for the protest.

Gandapur stated that efforts should be made to engage as many workers and citizens as possible to participate in the peaceful protest. He stressed that the K-P convoys would arrive in Islamabad in an organised manner, with party leaders taking charge of leading these convoys.

He urged the leaders to ensure discipline among the participants and adhere to the agreed-upon plan, reiterating that they would exercise their democratic right peacefully without intending to harm anyone.

Gandapur remarked that they do not seek confrontation, noting that police are their brothers and any harm to them would be a loss for all. He accused the federal government of using underhanded tactics to obstruct their path.

He expressed that the public perceives the government’s actions and measures as wrong, accusing them of attempting to weaken PTI under the guise of constitutional amendments.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

