Gold prices rise

KARACHI: The local and international gold prices saw some momentum on Wednesday, as the global market crossed $2650 per ounce, traders said.

Gold prices went up by Rs600 and Rs515 to settle for Rs275500 per tola and Rs236197 per 10 grams, respectively, according to Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association.

International gold bullion value inched up by $6 to $2653 per ounce with silver trading at $31.50 per ounce.

Silver prices on the domestic market stood unchanged at Rs3050 per tola and Rs2614.88 per 10 grams, the association added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024