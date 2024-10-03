AGL 38.55 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (4.1%)
AIRLINK 133.75 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (1.53%)
BOP 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.59%)
CNERGY 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
DCL 7.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.98%)
DFML 45.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-4.05%)
DGKC 75.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.32%)
FCCL 27.40 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (2.89%)
FFBL 49.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.26%)
FFL 8.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.04%)
HUBC 123.80 Decreased By ▼ -3.90 (-3.05%)
HUMNL 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.86%)
KEL 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.04%)
KOSM 8.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.21%)
MLCF 33.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.01%)
NBP 58.94 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.24%)
OGDC 148.10 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (1.61%)
PAEL 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.16%)
PIBTL 5.72 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 109.20 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.83%)
PRL 23.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.29%)
PTC 11.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
SEARL 57.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.45%)
TELE 7.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.54%)
TOMCL 34.32 Decreased By ▼ -3.63 (-9.57%)
TPLP 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.08%)
TREET 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.4%)
TRG 47.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.28%)
UNITY 25.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.4%)
BR100 8,610 Increased By 10.3 (0.12%)
BR30 26,047 Decreased By -100 (-0.38%)
KSE100 81,967 Increased By 162.4 (0.2%)
KSE30 26,075 Increased By 64 (0.25%)
Oct 03, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-10-03

Copper makes gains on hopes for more China stimulus

Reuters Published 03 Oct, 2024 06:31am

LONDON: Copper prices drifted higher on Wednesday, still basking in the glow of stimulus measures unleashed by top metals consumer China amid hopes that more support is on its way.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) rose 0.4% to $10,023 per metric ton in official open-outcry trading.

LME copper has gained 7% since US interest rates were cut on Sept. 18, which was followed by several announcements by China of new stimulus programmes. “The Chinese government might follow through with more fiscal stimulus and there’s a lot of anticipation,” said Nitesh Shah, commodity strategist at WisdomTree.

“I expect that a lot of what they’ll do is doubling down on current energy transition strategies, such as EVs and solar panels, which are very beneficial to the base metals complex.” China accounts for about half of the world’s metals consumption.

Trading volumes on Wednesday were thin as China and India, one of Asia’s fastest growing metals markets, were closed for holidays. Higher metals prices could also deter physical demand. Rising oil prices, which jumped more than 2% on conflict in the Middle East, also supported metals because that boosts the cost of mining and processing minerals.

“Up is the path of least resistance at the moment. Technicals support it, and sentiment does too. And, if Iran and Israel go to a full-scale war, that would give metals a push up too,” said a broker. The premium of the LME October aluminium contract over November rose to $18 a ton, which is known as backwardation and usually is a sign of tight near-term supply.

LME aluminium fell 0.5% in official activity to $2,634, nickel climbed 1.5% to $17,980, zinc rose 0.2% to $3,151.50, lead advanced 1.4% to $2,137 while tin added 1.2% to $34,275.

Copper aluminium Copper prices LME LME copper

Comments

200 characters

Copper makes gains on hopes for more China stimulus

Q1 exports surge 14.11pc to $7.875bn YoY

FBR begins implementation of transformation plan

Advised by World Bank, foreign consultant: Govt all set to overhaul PPRA Rules

Protected consumers to get power subsidy via e-vouchers

Conventional to Islamic mode: SBP sets new bank branch conversion criteria

IRSA projects 19pc water shortage for Kharif

Hearing held by CCP on M&A case: Wateen and Jazz advance their arguments

NPBs: encashment, conversion, redemption date extended

Formation of bench: SC rejects objections raised by counsel for IK

Bilawal says tabling amendments after 25th will be difficult

Read more stories