AGL 38.55 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (4.1%)
AIRLINK 133.75 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (1.53%)
BOP 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.59%)
CNERGY 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
DCL 7.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.98%)
DFML 45.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-4.05%)
DGKC 75.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.32%)
FCCL 27.40 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (2.89%)
FFBL 49.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.26%)
FFL 8.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.04%)
HUBC 123.80 Decreased By ▼ -3.90 (-3.05%)
HUMNL 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.86%)
KEL 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.04%)
KOSM 8.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.21%)
MLCF 33.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.01%)
NBP 58.94 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.24%)
OGDC 148.10 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (1.61%)
PAEL 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.16%)
PIBTL 5.72 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 109.20 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.83%)
PRL 23.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.29%)
PTC 11.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
SEARL 57.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.45%)
TELE 7.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.54%)
TOMCL 34.32 Decreased By ▼ -3.63 (-9.57%)
TPLP 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.08%)
TREET 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.4%)
TRG 47.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.28%)
UNITY 25.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.4%)
BR100 8,610 Increased By 10.3 (0.12%)
BR30 26,047 Decreased By -100 (-0.38%)
KSE100 81,967 Increased By 162.4 (0.2%)
KSE30 26,075 Increased By 64 (0.25%)
Oct 03, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-10-03

Gold rally pauses as focus shifts to US economic data

Reuters Published 03 Oct, 2024 06:31am

NEW YORK: Gold eased on Wednesday, taking a breather after rallying in the last session on an escalation in the Middle East conflict, while traders waited for more clues on US interest rates.

Spot gold was down 0.5% at $2,650.89 per ounce by 1146 GMT, following a jump of more than 1% on Tuesday after Iran launched missile strikes on Israel. US gold futures eased 0.7% to $2,672.00.

Reining in gold’s run was strength in the rival safe-haven dollar. “Gold is just seeing some short-term pressure due to a stronger dollar but the environment remains extremely favourable for gold,” said Kinesis Money market analyst Carlo Alberto De Casa.

Gold was still within sight of recent highs on fears of further escalation in the Middle East, including retaliation by Israel. Longer term, the outlook for real interest rates is going to drive gold, Daniel Hynes, senior ANZ commodities strategist said in a note. Bullion’s 28% rally so far this year has been driven in part by the Fed’s monetary easing, which enhances the relative appeal for zero-yield gold.

Traders see a 38% chance of a 50 bps cut from the Fed in November. They will keep a close eye on data, including US ADP employment figures later in the day and Friday’s nonfarm payrolls, while also scanning commentary from Fed officials on Wednesday.

Gold Gold Prices Global Gold prices gold spot rate

Comments

200 characters

Gold rally pauses as focus shifts to US economic data

Q1 exports surge 14.11pc to $7.875bn YoY

FBR begins implementation of transformation plan

Advised by World Bank, foreign consultant: Govt all set to overhaul PPRA Rules

Protected consumers to get power subsidy via e-vouchers

Conventional to Islamic mode: SBP sets new bank branch conversion criteria

IRSA projects 19pc water shortage for Kharif

Hearing held by CCP on M&A case: Wateen and Jazz advance their arguments

NPBs: encashment, conversion, redemption date extended

Formation of bench: SC rejects objections raised by counsel for IK

Bilawal says tabling amendments after 25th will be difficult

Read more stories