Iran-Israel conflict: Islamabad calls for prioritising ME peace

ISLAMABAD: As Iran has launched missile attacks on Israel, Pakistan on Wednesday expressed deep concerns over the escalating hostilities in Middle East, urging all parties to prioritise peace.

“In recent months, Israel has increasingly acted in violation of international law and the UN Charter resulting in grave humanitarian crisis. Israel has endangered regional peace and security with the ongoing genocide in Gaza,” said Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch.

“The recent invasion of Lebanon has further intensified these tensions, affecting the lives of innocent civilians,” she added.

The people of Palestine, Lebanon, and the wider region deserved to live free from fear and violence, she said, adding “it was crucial for all sides to step back from the brink and for the international community to take swift action to de-escalate the situation.”

The prevailing culture of impunity and disregard for international law must be addressed urgently, she stressed.

She reiterated Pakistan’s call for the UN Security Council to uphold peace and security in the region, safeguard Lebanon’s sovereignty, and put an end to the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

“Pakistan has consistently advocated for a two-state solution as the key to enduring peace in the Middle East with a just and comprehensive solution to the Palestinian question anchored in international law and in line with relevant UN and OIC resolutions,” she added.

