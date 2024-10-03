The urgent need to counter mob justice

Both print and social media these days are painting a grim picture of the rising incidents of lynching and vigilante justice across different parts of our country. This deadly wave has penetrated deep into our society, with cases on the rise, particularly in Punjab and the metropolitan city of Karachi. This alarming trend is being fueled by the impunity granted to emboldened instigators and perpetrators.

Even worse, custodial killings by those entrusted to protect and serve are becoming common, exposing the highhandedness of the police and highlighting flaws in our judicial system.

One such horrific incident is the brutal killing of Umerkot-based Dr Shahnawaz Kumbhar, on the alleged charges of blasphemy. He was killed in a staged police encounter while in safe custody. Dr Kumbhar had denied the charges and even posted a message, claiming that his Facebook account had been hacked. Despite this, his life was tragically cut short, his body was taken by a mob, and it was desecrated.

This calls for an impartial, high-level judicial inquiry led by a judge from the apex court to ascertain the real facts and hold accountable all influential characters involved in instigating and perpetrating this colossal and heinous crime of extra judicial killing

Sindh Home Minister Ziaul Hassan Lanjar, on September 26th, shared the findings of a police inquiry with the media. The report confirmed that Mirpurkhas police had killed Dr Kumbhar in a staged encounter and tried to give it legal cover.

An FIR has been lodged at Sindhri Police Station by the legal heirs of the slain doctor, implicating the SSPs of Mirpurkhas and Umerkot, and DIG Javed Jiskani and others. However, arrests of police officials are yet to be made. The wheels of justice must turn to ensure that every instigator and perpetrator is brought to justice irrespective of his position and influence

This incident is a stain on the face and legacy of Sufi Sindh, a land known for its teachings of tolerance, forgiveness, lawful conduct and peaceful recourse to handling even the most challenging situations. Sindh, once a beacon of peace, tolerance and harmony is now witnessing mob rule and lawlessness.

The killing of Dr Kumbhar is a stark reminder of the fanaticism and intolerance that are trampling on the judicial process. His death reflects a dangerous trend that not only undermines the rule of law but also tarnishes Pakistan’s image as a law-abiding nation.

If such incidents are not addressed promptly, this menace could spiral out of control, further tarnishing Pakistan’s reputation on the global stage. The events in Swat, a few months ago, serve as a terrifying reminder of how unchecked vigilantism can erode the foundations of society. In Madyan, Swat, police fled from their primary duty, abandoning a tourist suspected of blasphemy at the mercy of an unruly mob that ultimately killed him.

It is both shocking and appalling that an individual, taken from a supposedly secure police station, could be beaten to death by a mob. All those involved in this heinous act of mob justice must be identified and severely punished according to the law to prevent the recurrence of such ugly and abhorrent incidents.

More recently, a blasphemy suspect named Abid Ali was killed while in police custody in Quetta, once again raising concerns about the highhandedness of the police. It is deeply disturbing that a qualified and a competent doctor, reportedly suffering from mental disorder, was killed on unproven charges without any effort to ascertain the facts. This incident took place under the watch of a DIG, who has yet to produce a report on the missing case of Priya Kumari, despite heading a Joint Investigation Team since April

Pakistan is now encountering a disturbing rise in vigilante justice and mob violence—a dangerous trend that threatens to engulf the entire country. We are not a primitive or lawless state. Pakistan is a civilized nation with a well-established judicial system and law enforcement agencies. There should be zero tolerance for mob justice, lynching, or vigilantism in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

The growing impatience and intolerance that drive people to take the law into their own hands stem from a flawed and delayed justice system and the questionable role of the police in bringing culprits to justice. In Sargodha, a Christian family narrowly escaped a violent mob after being accused of blasphemy, thanks to timely police intervention.

However, the horrific incidents in Jaranwala, Sialkot, and the lynching of telecom employees in Karachi’s Machhar Colony still haunt us.

It is high time that all forms and manifestations of mob justice are decisively curbed to ensure the supremacy of the law. A multifaceted approach is needed to address this issue. A rapid-response police force must be created to deal with such situations. Moreover, addressing the economic meltdown, staggering unemployment, and widespread drug abuse can help reduce frustration among the public. Mosques and pulpits should also play their part by preaching patience, tolerance, and forgiveness, which are the hallmarks Islamic teachings and values.

Our great Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) set the highest example of tolerance and forgiveness, even when confronted with personal insults. For instance, after enduring stoning in Ta’if, he chose not to seek revenge but instead prayed for the people’s guidance.

Similarly, when Mecca was conquered, the Prophet forgave even his fiercest enemies, saying, “There is no blame on you today; go, for you are free.” His actions are a reminder that even in the face of provocation, due process, forgiveness, and tolerance must prevail over mob violence.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024