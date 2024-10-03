Ministry issues urgent dengue advisory

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of National Health Services and Regulations has issued an urgent dengue advisory, following an alarming spike in dengue positive cases in federal capital which since September 9 to October 2 have jumped up from 111 cases to 1,404 cases.

In an advisory issued here on Wednesday, the Health Ministry said, “the season poses an increased risk of dengue transmission due to heavy rainfall and favourable weather conditions, creating additional breeding sites for mosquitoes. Therefore, it is of utmost importance to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions throughout the year to prevent the spread of dengue fever”.

According to official dengue data compiled by District Health Officer (DHO) Islamabad, the federal capital during this year so far have registered total 1,404 dengue positive cases of which 1,153 in the past three weeks.

According to official data, during past 24 hours, a total 77 dengue cases were reported across Islamabad, of which, 51 in rural areas and 26 in urban areas. So far, 846 dengue positive cases have been reported in rural areas and 558 in urban areas.

DHO Islamabad Dr Zaeem Zia said that in response to the recent surge in dengue cases in Islamabad, DHO dedicated teams have conducted intensive sweep activities in Union Councils, visiting homes, schools, and public spaces for Indoor Residual Spraying (IRS) and dengue prevention awareness.

“In the majority of cases, people need to play a role because breeding grounds of dengue larvae are mostly established in houses, under-construction buildings, shops and other places where teams of the District Health Office may not reach. We request masses to ensure that there would be no stagnant water in any place within the house,” he added.

He said that the district health workers so far has carried out a total 20,550 IRS operations across the city, of which,10,031 in rural areas and 10,519 in urban areas, including 1,261 IRS in the past 24 hours,which include 657 IRS in rural areas and 704 in urban areas. Besides, this 2,681 fogging operations have also been conducted in the city, of which,1,312 in rural areas and 1,369 in urban areas.

The health authorities have advised the public to take necessary preventive measures with also directing the management of medical facilities in Islamabad to dedicate special counters for dengue related cases.

The district administration is already putting efforts to control the larvae through various coping mechanisms.

The dengue virus is spread through a specific mosquito in the summer season. They are able to form larvae in places with water. Thus, the authorities always recommend to keep oneself away from water facilities.

The health authorities have urged the people to take the following preventive measures to protect themselves from the virus: (i) Wear long sleeves; (ii) use repellants and avoid going outside after sunset; (iii) avoid places with standing water, uncut grass and garbage piles; (iv) avoid self-medication but seek doctor’s advice;and (v) contact field monitoring teams to get dengue spray in your areas.

Dr Zia said that the district health administration has deployed all the staff to deal with the dengue situation and at present, the situation was under control.

He said that he himself was visiting the field along with the teams and engaged with community for creating awareness on dengue and monitor the surveillance. “We make sure that all houses are covered following the standard instructions that help us to stop spread of dengue”.

The DHO has advised the masses to take the following precautions to prevent the collection of stagnant water: (i) Remove or empty containers that can collect rainwater; (ii) Ensure proper water flow and prevent water from pooling; (iii) Cover water storage containers; (iv) Repair any leaks that may create standing water; and (v) Dispose of items that are not in use and may accumulate water.

Dengue results in deficiency of platelets in the person getting it.

It also turns into life-threatening disease in case there isnot any proper treatment.

The Centre for Disease Control and Prevention shares that you may see the following symptoms of dengue: (i) Belly pain, tenderness; (ii) Vomiting (at least three times in 24 hours); (iii) Bleeding from the nose or gums; (iv) Vomiting blood, or blood in the stool; (v) Feeling tired, restless, or irritable and (vi) It also suggests to see a doctor immediately to ensure proper treatment for the disease.

