KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Wednesday (October 02, 2024).

============================================================================= ALONGSIDE EAST WHARF ============================================================================= Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing No. Date ============================================================================= OP-3 Nord Disc Trans Maritime 01-10-2024 Majestic Mogas Pvt Ltd B-9/B-8 Independent Disc Load Riazeda 30-09-2024 Spirit Container (Pvt) Ltd B-11/B-12 Akij Moon Losd Gear Bulk 01-10-2024 Clinkers Shipping B-14/B-13 Brigittee Disc Rock WMA Ship 29-09-2024 Phosphate Care Services B-16/B-17 Tomini Load Talc Swift Shipping 24-09-2024 Entity Powder ============================================================================= Alongside WEST Wharf ============================================================================= B-21 Asian Load Rice Ocean World 01-10-2024 Honor B-24 Brigittee Disc Rock WMA Ship 29-09-2024 Phosphate Care Services B-27/B-26 Ym Disc Load In Shipping 30-09-2024 Express Container B-28/B-29 Safeen Disc Load Hapag Lloyd 01-10-2024 Power Container Pakistan ============================================================================= Alongside SOUTH Wharf ============================================================================= Saptl-1 Xin Beijing D/L Cosco Shipping 01-10-2024 Container Line Saptl-4 X-Press Disc Load X-Press Feeders 30-09-2024 Carina Container Shipping ============================================================================= Expected Sailing ============================================================================= Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Expected Arrivals ============================================================================= KTMC 02-10-2024 D/L Container United Marine Chennai Agencies APL Mexico 02-10-2024 D/L Container CmaCgm City Pakistan CS Calla 02-10-2024 D/31943 WMA Shipcare Diammoium Services Phosphate Ocean Wealth 02-10-2024 D/38456 General Legend Shipping Cargo &Logistics M.T Mardan 03-10-2024 D/74000 Pakistan National Crude Oil Ship.Corpt Frankfurt 03-10-2024 D/L Container Hapag-Lloyd Express Pakistan Big Lilly 01-10-2024 D/L Container CmaCgm Pakistan Iki 03-10-2024 D/1420 Steel Gac Pakistan Ivy Progress 03-10-2024 D/36450 General Seahawks Asia Cargo Global ============================================================================= Ship Sailed ============================================================================= Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Zhong Gu Bo Hai 02-10-2024 Container Ship - CmaCgm Pegasus 02-10-2024 Container Ship - Hyundai Mars 02-10-2024 Container Ship - Orchid Sylt 02-10-2024 Tanker - Cosco New York 02-10-2024 Container Ship - M.T Quetta 02-10-2024 Tanker - Golden Unit 02-10-2024 Tanker - ============================================================================= PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE ============================================================================= Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing Date ============================================================================= MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- MW-1 Phoenician-M Rice East Wind Oct. 01, 2024 MW-2 Clipper Rice Ocean Service Sep. 27, 2024 Trent MW-4 Nil ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2nd Container Terminal ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QICT Maersk Container GAC Oct. 01, 2024 Kinloss QICT MSC Container MSC PAK Sep. 30, 2024 Positano ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO OIL TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO Ice Fighter Fuel oil Alpine Oct. 01, 2024 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FAP Ashico Rice Universal Sep. 30, 2024 Victoria Ship FAP Forza Rice Ocean World Sep. 25, 2024 Roma ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- EVTL Acadia Park Chemicals East Wind Oct. 01, 2024 ============================================================================= DEPARTURE ============================================================================= Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date ============================================================================= EXPECTED Departures ============================================================================= Maersk Kinloss Container GAC Oct. 02, 2024 MSC Positano Container MSC PAK -do- Ice Fighter Fuel oil Alpine -do- ============================================================================= OUTERANCHORAGE ============================================================================= Khairpur Gasoline Alpine Oct. 02, 2024 Centurion Signifer Coal GSA -do- Al-Areesh LNG GSA -do- TSS Amber Container Panama Waiting for Berths Papino Steel coil GAC -do- Sunda Cement Crystal Sea Ser -do- Tubul Container Hapag Lloyd -do- Rakan-5 Rice East Wind -do- Christos-K Cement Global Maritime -do- ============================================================================= EXPECTED ARRIVAL ============================================================================= Maersk Cabo Verde Container GAC Oct. 02, 2024 Hyundai Hong Kong Container GAC Oct. 03, 2024 =============================================================================

