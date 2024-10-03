AGL 38.55 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (4.1%)
AIRLINK 133.75 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (1.53%)
BOP 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.59%)
CNERGY 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
DCL 7.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.98%)
DFML 45.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-4.05%)
DGKC 75.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.32%)
FCCL 27.40 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (2.89%)
FFBL 49.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.26%)
FFL 8.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.04%)
HUBC 123.80 Decreased By ▼ -3.90 (-3.05%)
HUMNL 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.86%)
KEL 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.04%)
KOSM 8.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.21%)
MLCF 33.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.01%)
NBP 58.94 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.24%)
OGDC 148.10 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (1.61%)
PAEL 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.16%)
PIBTL 5.72 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 109.20 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.83%)
PRL 23.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.29%)
PTC 11.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
SEARL 57.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.45%)
TELE 7.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.54%)
TOMCL 34.32 Decreased By ▼ -3.63 (-9.57%)
TPLP 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.08%)
TREET 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.4%)
TRG 47.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.28%)
UNITY 25.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.4%)
BR100 8,610 Increased By 10.3 (0.12%)
BR30 26,047 Decreased By -100 (-0.38%)
KSE100 81,967 Increased By 162.4 (0.2%)
KSE30 26,075 Increased By 64 (0.25%)
Markets Print 2024-10-03

Shipping Intelligence

Recorder Report Published 03 Oct, 2024 06:31am

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Wednesday (October 02, 2024).

=============================================================================
ALONGSIDE EAST WHARF
=============================================================================
Berth             Ship           Working        Agent                Berthing
No.                                                                      Date
=============================================================================
OP-3              Nord           Disc           Trans Maritime     01-10-2024
                  Majestic       Mogas          Pvt Ltd
B-9/B-8           Independent    Disc Load      Riazeda            30-09-2024
                  Spirit         Container      (Pvt) Ltd
B-11/B-12         Akij Moon      Losd           Gear Bulk          01-10-2024
                                 Clinkers       Shipping
B-14/B-13         Brigittee      Disc Rock      WMA Ship           29-09-2024
                                 Phosphate      Care Services
B-16/B-17         Tomini         Load Talc      Swift Shipping     24-09-2024
                  Entity         Powder
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-21              Asian          Load Rice      Ocean World        01-10-2024
                  Honor
B-24              Brigittee      Disc Rock      WMA Ship           29-09-2024
                                 Phosphate      Care Services
B-27/B-26         Ym             Disc Load      In Shipping        30-09-2024
                  Express        Container
B-28/B-29         Safeen         Disc Load      Hapag Lloyd        01-10-2024
                  Power          Container      Pakistan
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Saptl-1           Xin Beijing    D/L            Cosco Shipping     01-10-2024
                                 Container      Line
Saptl-4           X-Press        Disc Load      X-Press Feeders    30-09-2024
                  Carina         Container      Shipping
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of           Expected       Expected Arrival                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
KTMC              02-10-2024     D/L Container                  United Marine
Chennai                                                              Agencies
APL Mexico        02-10-2024     D/L Container                         CmaCgm
City                                                                 Pakistan
CS Calla          02-10-2024     D/31943                         WMA Shipcare
                                 Diammoium                           Services
                                 Phosphate
Ocean Wealth      02-10-2024     D/38456 General              Legend Shipping
                                 Cargo                             &Logistics
M.T Mardan        03-10-2024     D/74000                    Pakistan National
                                 Crude Oil                         Ship.Corpt
Frankfurt         03-10-2024     D/L Container                    Hapag-Lloyd
Express                                                              Pakistan
Big Lilly         01-10-2024     D/L Container                         CmaCgm
                                                                     Pakistan
Iki               03-10-2024     D/1420 Steel                    Gac Pakistan
Ivy Progress      03-10-2024     D/36450 General                Seahawks Asia
                                 Cargo                                 Global
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of           Departure      Ships Departures                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Zhong
Gu Bo Hai         02-10-2024     Container Ship                             -
CmaCgm
Pegasus           02-10-2024     Container Ship                             -
Hyundai Mars      02-10-2024     Container Ship                             -
Orchid Sylt       02-10-2024     Tanker                                     -
Cosco
New York          02-10-2024     Container Ship                             -
M.T Quetta        02-10-2024     Tanker                                     -
Golden Unit       02-10-2024     Tanker                                     -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth             Vessel         Working        Agent                Berthing
                                                                         Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1              Phoenician-M   Rice           East Wind       Oct. 01, 2024
MW-2              Clipper        Rice           Ocean Service   Sep. 27, 2024
                  Trent
MW-4              Nil
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
2nd Container Terminal
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT              Maersk         Container      GAC             Oct. 01, 2024
                  Kinloss
QICT              MSC            Container      MSC PAK         Sep. 30, 2024
                  Positano
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO             Ice Fighter    Fuel oil       Alpine          Oct. 01, 2024
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP               Ashico         Rice           Universal       Sep. 30, 2024
                  Victoria                      Ship
FAP               Forza          Rice           Ocean World     Sep. 25, 2024
                  Roma
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
EVTL              Acadia Park    Chemicals      East Wind       Oct. 01, 2024
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel            Commodity      Ship Agent                    Departure Date
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Maersk
Kinloss           Container      GAC                            Oct. 02, 2024
MSC Positano      Container      MSC PAK                                 -do-
Ice Fighter       Fuel oil       Alpine                                  -do-
=============================================================================
OUTERANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
Khairpur          Gasoline       Alpine                         Oct. 02, 2024
Centurion
Signifer          Coal           GSA                                     -do-
Al-Areesh         LNG            GSA                                     -do-
TSS Amber         Container      Panama                    Waiting for Berths
Papino            Steel coil     GAC                                     -do-
Sunda             Cement         Crystal Sea Ser                         -do-
Tubul             Container      Hapag Lloyd                             -do-
Rakan-5           Rice           East Wind                               -do-
Christos-K        Cement         Global Maritime                         -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
Maersk
Cabo Verde        Container      GAC                            Oct. 02, 2024
Hyundai
Hong Kong         Container      GAC                            Oct. 03, 2024
=============================================================================

