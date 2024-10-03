KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Wednesday (October 02, 2024).
=============================================================================
ALONGSIDE EAST WHARF
=============================================================================
Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing
No. Date
=============================================================================
OP-3 Nord Disc Trans Maritime 01-10-2024
Majestic Mogas Pvt Ltd
B-9/B-8 Independent Disc Load Riazeda 30-09-2024
Spirit Container (Pvt) Ltd
B-11/B-12 Akij Moon Losd Gear Bulk 01-10-2024
Clinkers Shipping
B-14/B-13 Brigittee Disc Rock WMA Ship 29-09-2024
Phosphate Care Services
B-16/B-17 Tomini Load Talc Swift Shipping 24-09-2024
Entity Powder
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-21 Asian Load Rice Ocean World 01-10-2024
Honor
B-24 Brigittee Disc Rock WMA Ship 29-09-2024
Phosphate Care Services
B-27/B-26 Ym Disc Load In Shipping 30-09-2024
Express Container
B-28/B-29 Safeen Disc Load Hapag Lloyd 01-10-2024
Power Container Pakistan
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Saptl-1 Xin Beijing D/L Cosco Shipping 01-10-2024
Container Line
Saptl-4 X-Press Disc Load X-Press Feeders 30-09-2024
Carina Container Shipping
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
KTMC 02-10-2024 D/L Container United Marine
Chennai Agencies
APL Mexico 02-10-2024 D/L Container CmaCgm
City Pakistan
CS Calla 02-10-2024 D/31943 WMA Shipcare
Diammoium Services
Phosphate
Ocean Wealth 02-10-2024 D/38456 General Legend Shipping
Cargo &Logistics
M.T Mardan 03-10-2024 D/74000 Pakistan National
Crude Oil Ship.Corpt
Frankfurt 03-10-2024 D/L Container Hapag-Lloyd
Express Pakistan
Big Lilly 01-10-2024 D/L Container CmaCgm
Pakistan
Iki 03-10-2024 D/1420 Steel Gac Pakistan
Ivy Progress 03-10-2024 D/36450 General Seahawks Asia
Cargo Global
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Zhong
Gu Bo Hai 02-10-2024 Container Ship -
CmaCgm
Pegasus 02-10-2024 Container Ship -
Hyundai Mars 02-10-2024 Container Ship -
Orchid Sylt 02-10-2024 Tanker -
Cosco
New York 02-10-2024 Container Ship -
M.T Quetta 02-10-2024 Tanker -
Golden Unit 02-10-2024 Tanker -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing
Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1 Phoenician-M Rice East Wind Oct. 01, 2024
MW-2 Clipper Rice Ocean Service Sep. 27, 2024
Trent
MW-4 Nil
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
2nd Container Terminal
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT Maersk Container GAC Oct. 01, 2024
Kinloss
QICT MSC Container MSC PAK Sep. 30, 2024
Positano
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO Ice Fighter Fuel oil Alpine Oct. 01, 2024
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP Ashico Rice Universal Sep. 30, 2024
Victoria Ship
FAP Forza Rice Ocean World Sep. 25, 2024
Roma
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
EVTL Acadia Park Chemicals East Wind Oct. 01, 2024
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Maersk
Kinloss Container GAC Oct. 02, 2024
MSC Positano Container MSC PAK -do-
Ice Fighter Fuel oil Alpine -do-
=============================================================================
OUTERANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
Khairpur Gasoline Alpine Oct. 02, 2024
Centurion
Signifer Coal GSA -do-
Al-Areesh LNG GSA -do-
TSS Amber Container Panama Waiting for Berths
Papino Steel coil GAC -do-
Sunda Cement Crystal Sea Ser -do-
Tubul Container Hapag Lloyd -do-
Rakan-5 Rice East Wind -do-
Christos-K Cement Global Maritime -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
Maersk
Cabo Verde Container GAC Oct. 02, 2024
Hyundai
Hong Kong Container GAC Oct. 03, 2024
=============================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2024
Comments