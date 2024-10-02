AGL 38.36 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (3.59%)
AIRLINK 134.84 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (2.35%)
BOP 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.59%)
CNERGY 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.78%)
DCL 7.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.85%)
DFML 45.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-3.02%)
DGKC 75.27 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-1.41%)
FCCL 27.60 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (3.64%)
FFBL 50.00 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.34%)
FFL 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.62%)
HUBC 124.30 Decreased By ▼ -3.40 (-2.66%)
HUMNL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.37%)
KEL 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.04%)
KOSM 8.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.05%)
MLCF 33.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.45%)
NBP 59.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.77%)
OGDC 146.90 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (0.79%)
PAEL 24.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-3.77%)
PIBTL 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
PPL 108.80 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.46%)
PRL 23.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 11.93 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.68%)
SEARL 58.00 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.85%)
TELE 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
TOMCL 34.20 Decreased By ▼ -3.75 (-9.88%)
TPLP 7.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
TREET 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.7%)
TRG 48.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
UNITY 25.63 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.51%)
WTL 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.4%)
BR100 8,626 Increased By 26.4 (0.31%)
BR30 26,095 Decreased By -52.3 (-0.2%)
KSE100 82,023 Increased By 218.7 (0.27%)
KSE30 26,085 Increased By 73.5 (0.28%)
T-Bill buyback to boost lending to private sector: SBP governor

Published 02 Oct, 2024 01:55pm

Comments

200 characters

