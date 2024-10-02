Saudi says oil may drop to $50 if OPEC+ members flout output curbs, WSJ reports

The Saudi oil minister has said that oil prices could drop to as low as $50 per barrel if OPEC+ members do not stick to agreed-upon production limits, The Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday citing delegates from the oil producers group.

The statements were interpreted by other producers as a threat that it is willing to launch a price war to keep its market share if other countries refuse to abide by the group’s agreements, the report said.

Last week, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, the oil minister of Saudi Arabia, during a conference call warned fellow producers of the price drop, the report added.

The WSJ cited sources as saying Prince Abdulaziz had singled out Iraq and Kazakhstan for overproduction.

A panel of ministers from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, together called OPEC+, meets later on Wednesday to review the market, with no policy changes expected.