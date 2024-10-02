AGL 37.80 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (2.08%)
AIRLINK 134.20 Increased By ▲ 2.46 (1.87%)
BOP 5.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.78%)
CNERGY 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.04%)
DCL 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.72%)
DFML 45.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-3.48%)
DGKC 75.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.24%)
FCCL 27.41 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (2.93%)
FFBL 49.86 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.06%)
FFL 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.97%)
HUBC 124.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.70 (-2.9%)
HUMNL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.37%)
KEL 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.78%)
KOSM 8.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.75%)
MLCF 33.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.89%)
NBP 59.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.77%)
OGDC 146.90 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (0.79%)
PAEL 24.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-3.89%)
PIBTL 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.22%)
PPL 108.65 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.32%)
PRL 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.63%)
PTC 11.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.84%)
SEARL 57.80 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.5%)
TELE 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
TOMCL 33.84 Decreased By ▼ -4.11 (-10.83%)
TPLP 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.69%)
TREET 14.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.91%)
TRG 48.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.74%)
UNITY 25.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.4%)
BR100 8,611 Increased By 11.4 (0.13%)
BR30 26,044 Decreased By -103.1 (-0.39%)
KSE100 81,921 Increased By 116.8 (0.14%)
KSE30 26,048 Increased By 36.4 (0.14%)
Saudi says oil may drop to $50 if OPEC+ members flout output curbs, WSJ reports

Reuters Published October 2, 2024 Updated October 2, 2024 02:28pm

The Saudi oil minister has said that oil prices could drop to as low as $50 per barrel if OPEC+ members do not stick to agreed-upon production limits, The Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday citing delegates from the oil producers group.

The statements were interpreted by other producers as a threat that it is willing to launch a price war to keep its market share if other countries refuse to abide by the group’s agreements, the report said.

Oil prices jump more than 2% as Middle East tensions escalate

Last week, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, the oil minister of Saudi Arabia, during a conference call warned fellow producers of the price drop, the report added.

The WSJ cited sources as saying Prince Abdulaziz had singled out Iraq and Kazakhstan for overproduction.

A panel of ministers from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, together called OPEC+, meets later on Wednesday to review the market, with no policy changes expected.

OPEC+ MENA Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Saudi oil minister

