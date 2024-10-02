AGL 38.36 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (3.59%)
AIRLINK 134.32 Increased By ▲ 2.58 (1.96%)
BOP 5.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.78%)
CNERGY 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.78%)
DCL 7.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.85%)
DFML 45.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-3.38%)
DGKC 75.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.44%)
FCCL 27.52 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (3.34%)
FFBL 49.86 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.06%)
FFL 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.97%)
HUBC 123.80 Decreased By ▼ -3.90 (-3.05%)
HUMNL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.37%)
KEL 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.04%)
KOSM 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.17%)
MLCF 33.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.74%)
NBP 59.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.77%)
OGDC 146.98 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (0.84%)
PAEL 24.36 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-4.28%)
PIBTL 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.22%)
PPL 108.70 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.37%)
PRL 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.63%)
PTC 11.97 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.01%)
SEARL 58.00 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.85%)
TELE 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
TOMCL 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.85 (-10.14%)
TPLP 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.69%)
TREET 14.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.91%)
TRG 48.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.72%)
UNITY 25.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.4%)
BR100 8,611 Increased By 11.2 (0.13%)
BR30 26,031 Decreased By -116 (-0.44%)
KSE100 81,933 Increased By 127.9 (0.16%)
KSE30 26,048 Increased By 36.3 (0.14%)
Oct 02, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

FTSE 100 rises on upbeat energy, metal stocks

Reuters Published 02 Oct, 2024 01:24pm

The UK’s benchmark FTSE 100 stock index opened higher on Wednesday, led by energy and industrial metal mining shares, while JD Sports fell after the Nike retailer kept annual outlook unchanged despite a first-half profit beat.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 was up 0.4% by 07:20 GMT, while the more domestically-focussed midcap FTSE 250 index was flat. Heavyweight oil and gas shares rose 2.5% as oil prices jumped by more than a dollar due to rising concerns that the Middle East tensions could escalate, potentially disrupting crude output from the region, following Iran’s biggest ever military blow against Israel.

The industrial metal miners gained 1% on higher copper prices, buoyed by brighter demand prospects after China’s stimulus measures.

JD Sports Fashion tumbled 5.5% to the bottom of FTSE 100, as the sports retailer did not update its annual guidance despite beating market outlook for first-half profit, citing a 20 million pound ($26.6 mln) foreign exchange headwind in the second half of the year.

Oil stocks support FTSE 100, midcaps tumble as Iran attack report spooks markets

The automobiles and parts index led sectoral declines, down 1.3%, as Aston Martin lost 3.6%, extending declines to a third consecutive session.

Elsewhere, pay settlements awarded by British employers held at their lowest in two years in the three months to August, according to a survey that could reassure the Bank of England as it considers whether to cut interest rates again.

FTSE 100 index

Comments

200 characters

FTSE 100 rises on upbeat energy, metal stocks

Israel presses on with military presence in Lebanon after Iran attack

Iran says attack on Israel is over as fears grow of wider conflict

Oil prices jump more than 2% as Middle East tensions escalate

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

T-Bill buyback to boost lending to private sector: SBP governor

Sale of petroleum products jumps 20% in September amid higher demand

Saudi says oil may drop to $50 if OPEC+ members flout output curbs, WSJ reports

Sugar export to Afghanistan: Banks directed to ensure 100pc advance payment

Purchasing property, car: Non-tax filers to face restriction: Aurangzeb

Etisalat: govt contemplating finding middle ground to resolve payment issue

Read more stories