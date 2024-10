KAMPALA: The Ugandan shilling was little-changed on Wednesday, but was expected to weaken, undercut by an uptick in demand for dollars from the energy and manufacturing sectors, traders said.

Ugandan shilling firms; commodity, remittance dollar flows help

At 0739 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,671/3,681, compared with Tuesday’s closing rate of 3,665/3,675.