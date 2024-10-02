AGL 38.52 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (4.02%)
AIRLINK 134.20 Increased By ▲ 2.46 (1.87%)
BOP 5.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
CNERGY 3.84 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
DCL 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.16%)
DFML 46.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.06%)
DGKC 76.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.07%)
FCCL 27.25 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.33%)
FFBL 49.91 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.16%)
FFL 8.66 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.46%)
HUBC 127.74 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.03%)
HUMNL 10.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
KEL 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
KOSM 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.35%)
MLCF 33.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.51%)
NBP 59.84 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (1.77%)
OGDC 147.70 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (1.34%)
PAEL 25.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.83%)
PIBTL 5.77 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.87%)
PPL 109.18 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (0.81%)
PRL 23.97 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.29%)
PTC 12.04 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.6%)
SEARL 58.00 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.85%)
TELE 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
TOMCL 35.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.90 (-7.64%)
TPLP 7.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
TREET 14.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.56%)
TRG 48.72 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.43%)
UNITY 25.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.8%)
BR100 8,658 Increased By 58.5 (0.68%)
BR30 26,356 Increased By 209 (0.8%)
KSE100 82,307 Increased By 502.2 (0.61%)
KSE30 26,185 Increased By 174.2 (0.67%)
Oct 02, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Thousands march in India as doctors resume strike

AFP Published 02 Oct, 2024 12:07pm

KOLKATA: Tens of thousands of people packed the streets of one of India’s biggest cities after doctors resumed a strike and called fresh rallies over the rape and murder of a colleague.

The discovery of the 31-year-old’s bloodied body at a state-run hospital in Kolkata two months ago rekindled nationwide anger at the chronic issue of violence against women.

Doctors in the eastern city went on strike for weeks in response and walked off the job again on Tuesday, saying pledges by the West Bengal state government to improve safety and security at hospitals had been unmet.

They were joined on Tuesday evening by thousands of people from all walks of life for a huge protest march, with many carrying the Indian tricolour flag and some staying out until dawn on Wednesday.

“We want to send out the message that our protests will not end until we get justice,” rally organiser Rimjhim Sinha, 29, told AFP at the march.

Kolkata is days away from the start of a festival held in honour of the Hindu warrior goddess Durga, the city’s biggest annual religious celebration.

Sinha said that the dozens of civil society groups backing doctors’ calls for public protests would use the occasion to demand an end to violence against women.

“The festival of worshipping Goddess Durga epitomises the victory of good over evil,” she said. “This year it will turn into the festival of protests.”

Junior doctors in India’s Kolkata resume full strike, disappointed with top court’s ruling

With further demonstrations called over the coming days, a senior police official told AFP on condition of anonymity that more than 2,500 extra officers had been put on active duty around Kolkata.

The victim of the August attack is not being identified in keeping with Indian laws on media reporting of sexual violence cases.

Her father attended Tuesday’s march and told AFP that his family was still “devastated” two months after her death.

“My daughter’s soul will not rest in peace until she gets justice,” he said.

Doctors had briefly returned to limited duties in emergency departments last month, only to strike again in defiance of a September order from India’s top court to fully return to work.

They say that the state government’s promises to upgrade lighting, CCTV cameras and other security measures in hospitals have not been fulfilled.

Tens of thousands of ordinary Indians took part in the protests that followed the August attack.

One man has been detained over the murder but the West Bengal government has faced public criticism for its handling of the investigation.

Authorities sacked the city’s police chief and top health ministry officials.

The gruesome nature of the attack drew comparisons with the 2012 gang rape and murder of a young woman on a Delhi bus, which also sparked weeks of nationwide protests.

India doctors resume strike West Bengal government

Comments

200 characters

Thousands march in India as doctors resume strike

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Oil prices jump more than $1 as Middle East tensions escalate

Sale of petroleum products jumps 20% in September amid higher demand

Sugar export to Afghanistan: Banks directed to ensure 100pc advance payment

Purchasing property, car: Non-tax filers to face restriction: Aurangzeb

Etisalat: govt contemplating finding middle ground to resolve payment issue

‘Bharo Bill Foran; Karo Mulk Roshan’: KE proposes a country-wide campaign

Investments are fully secured in Pakistan, Russians told by Aleem Khan

Kohala hydropower project: PPIB board approves extension of financial close date

APTMA, minister discuss issues facing textile industry

Read more stories