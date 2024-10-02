AGL 38.74 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (4.62%)
AIRLINK 134.30 Increased By ▲ 2.56 (1.94%)
BOP 5.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
CNERGY 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
DCL 7.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
DFML 46.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.25%)
DGKC 76.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.29%)
FCCL 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.39%)
FFBL 49.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.04%)
FFL 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.35%)
HUBC 127.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.04%)
HUMNL 10.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.08%)
KEL 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
KOSM 8.58 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 33.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.3%)
NBP 59.50 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.19%)
OGDC 147.75 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (1.37%)
PAEL 25.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.79%)
PIBTL 5.77 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.87%)
PPL 109.10 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.74%)
PRL 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.42%)
PTC 12.12 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.28%)
SEARL 58.00 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.85%)
TELE 7.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TOMCL 35.27 Decreased By ▼ -2.68 (-7.06%)
TPLP 7.24 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.56%)
TREET 14.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.56%)
TRG 48.56 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.1%)
UNITY 25.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.39%)
WTL 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.6%)
BR100 8,654 Increased By 54.5 (0.63%)
BR30 26,331 Increased By 183.3 (0.7%)
KSE100 82,244 Increased By 439.6 (0.54%)
KSE30 26,156 Increased By 144.3 (0.55%)
Published 02 Oct, 2024 11:44am
Recorder headlines: October 02, 2024 (10am)

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Oil prices jump more than $1 as Middle East tensions escalate

Sale of petroleum products jumps 20% in September amid higher demand

Sugar export to Afghanistan: Banks directed to ensure 100pc advance payment

Purchasing property, car: Non-tax filers to face restriction: Aurangzeb

Etisalat: govt contemplating finding middle ground to resolve payment issue

‘Bharo Bill Foran; Karo Mulk Roshan’: KE proposes a country-wide campaign

Investments are fully secured in Pakistan, Russians told by Aleem Khan

Kohala hydropower project: PPIB board approves extension of financial close date

APTMA, minister discuss issues facing textile industry

