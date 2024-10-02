AGL 38.75 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (4.64%)
Investments are fully secured in Pakistan, Russians told by Aleem Khan

Recorder Report Published October 2, 2024 Updated October 2, 2024 10:23am

ISLAMABAD: Addressing the opening session of the three-day Pakistan-Russia Trade and Investment Forum in Moscow, Federal Minister for Board of Investment, Privatization and Communications Abdul Aleem Khan said that in Pakistan, investments are fully secured and safe, promotion of business is going on in all sectors and especially there is a vide scope of joint ventures between Russia and Pakistan based on mutual business activities.

Aleem Khan further said that during the last one year, trade volume between Pakistan and Russia was more than 1,000 million dollars as we are associated with each other and have connectivity via land route as both countries have now implemented the Transportation Agreement.

While appreciating the holding of Trade and Investment Forum in Moscow, Aleem Khan said that Pakistan and Russia have longstanding diplomatic, trade and mutual relations which can be further enhanced as the population and markets are increasing day by day.

Crucial moot in Moscow today to promote bilateral trade

Aleem Khan said that Pakistan has prepared a roadmap for the next five years for trade with Russia, especially in exports and the purpose of this forum is also to promote business-to-business activities for both countries.

In his address, Aleem Khan mentioned the recent meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Pakistan Prime Minister Mian Shehbaz Sharif and said that we want to make Pakistan a hub of trade and transit and adding both the countries have to minimise the tariff and non-tariff barriers. He said that Pakistan exports to Russia leather, textiles, fabrics, fruits, rice, vegetables, surgical and medical equipment. Similarly, different appliances, cutlery, ready-made garments and other products are also exported to Russia from Pakistan.

He mentioned that from Russia we import crude oil, mineral coal, frozen vegetables, synthetic rubber and various chemicals.

Aleem Khan said from the platform of this august forum, the business community of both the countries can be brought closer together so that the trade volume at the country level can be increased. He welcomed the participation of 70 companies from Pakistan and more than 100 entrepreneurs of Russia in the Trade and Investment Forum.

In this context, he especially offered his thanks to the Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry of Russia Alexey Gruzdev.

Pakistan’s Ambassador to Russia Muhammad Khalid Jamali and Trade Minister Shaukat Hayat have also remained active to organise this Business Forum in Moscow.

IMTIAZ CASSUM AGBOATWALA Oct 02, 2024 08:22am
Investment is secure but look at the business environment. Lack of infrastructure, poorly qualified manpower, heaps of taxes etc .
Aam Aadmi Oct 02, 2024 10:32am
Do you think Russians are goofs? Do they not have the eyes, the ears and more importantly the brain? And look at the items of imports and exports.
