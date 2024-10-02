Sateri targets Pakistani market to increase share of lyocell

KARACHI: Sateri, a leading global producer of Man-Made Cellulosic Fiber (MMCF), is set to enhance its presence in Pakistan’s burgeoning Lyocell market.

Currently, Sateri has some 30 percent of market share of Lyocell in Pakistan, and making efforts to grow more by collaborating with direct customers to develop applications for traditional domestic wear, expanding our market reach, and driving demand in Pakistan and other region.

Lyocell, a natural and biodegradable fiber made from sustainably sourced wood pulp, offers exceptional quality for textiles and personal hygiene materials. Sateri has a total production capacity of over 2.1 million tons. The company operates three Lyocell fiber factories with a total production capacity of 250,000 tons annually.

As a part of it efforts to increase share, recently Sateri held a customer event with textile manufacturers in Karachi to strengthen its relationships in Pakistan, having entered the market just five years ago.

At the event, held in Karachi, Sateri leaders highlighted the unique sustainability attributes of Lyocell and shared updates on the company’s plans to grow its market share in Pakistan. Sateri already has 30% of the 50,000 tons Lyocell market in Pakistan.

Sateri’s focus on Lyocell aligns with the increasing demand for sustainable textiles. The global Lyocell capacity is projected to grow to 3,200,000 tons by 2030 up from the current 900,000 tons. The company is expecting a significant rise in demand for sustainably produced global Man-Made Cellulosic Fibers, particularly Lyocell.

According to Louis Tsai Tsung Ying, Downstream Business Development Manager, Sateri, the company has decided to expand its footprint in Pakistan.

Sateri is aggressively working to enhance its share in Pakistan and also participated in the 7th International Annual Conference on Textiles and Clothing, held recently in 2024. “Through key industry events like this, we aim to build strong relationships with local industry stakeholders and explore collaborative opportunities to foster growth in the Lyocell market in Pakistan for the benefit of the sector overall,” Tsai added.

It may be mention here that Sateri’s cellulosic fiber factories are certified by the international forest certification system PEFC-CoC (Chain of Custody), and meet the requirements of the European Union Best Available Technology (EU-BAT) guidelines.

